Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Local author Josh Urban will host an educational astronomy program at the Madison Heights Branch Library on June 12.

The indoor event will cover basic sky-watching techniques and will highlight constellations and things to observe with the unaided eye. Urban will also talk about the upcoming solstice. The program will be held June 12, 2023, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at library located at 200 River James Shopping Ctr, Madison Heights. A question-and-answer period will follow and Urban will have copies of his book on hand for signing.

Urban, a lecturer and storyteller enthralled with sharing the night sky, regularly speaks about astronomy, leads outreach events and writes on the topic.

Urban is the author of The Captain's Logbook for backyard astronomers, released in 2022. His work has appeared in Sky and Telescope Magazine, Popular Homeschooling, and others.

You can find Urban blogging, podcasting, or setting up a telescope on a clear evening in downtown Lynchburg, sharing views of the heavens with locals.

"People have the best reactions when they see Saturn for the first time," Urban said in a news release. "It's always a treat."

Urban's website is www.JoshUrban.com, and his blog is published three times a week.