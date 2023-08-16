The concert is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage Amherst, 194 Second St., Amherst. Performers include Isaac Williams on piano, Woll Strickler on drums, Adam Abrams on bass with guest artist Joseph Henson on saxophone.

“In the 1940’s and 1950’s jazz musicians from all over the country knew all the same songs, and could all play on the same level,” Williams said in an AGAR news release. “They all could come together in a session and play the same repertory. I’m excited about our upcoming session! We have a really good group.”