Amherst Glebe Arts Response (AGAR) and Second Stage Amherst on July 29 will present the Lew Taylor Jazz Trio at Second Stage, 194 Second St. in Amherst. The trio members are Lew Taylor on keyboards, Bob Bowen on bass and Larry Scott on drums.

This concert from 6 to 8 p.m. will be the first Amherst Java and Jazz event of the 2023-2024 season.

Taylor, a Lynchburg native, has more than 30 years experience as a professional performing musician and entertainer. A 1975 graduate of E. C. Glass High School, he was awarded a Special Talent Scholarship and attended the College of Music and Fine Arts at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Taylor’s career experience as includes performing in the United States Air Force Band, where he received the Meritorious Service Medal and the Air Force Commendation Medal for Outstanding Service; Royal Caribbean and Premier Cruise Lines, with whom he formed and led several musical groups; and professional tour experience across the United States, Europe, Mexico, Canada and Pacific Rim countries.

For AGAR, Taylor played with Chris Magee on ‘The Blue Note Years.’

Also on July 25, AGAR is joining forces with Second Stage Amherst Farmers’ Market and Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living (CVACL) nutrition program. AGAR presents live ‘dueling sax’ music by the Ken Matthews duo. CVACL gives seniors a chance to sign up for food vouchers for use at local farmers markets, and the market will sell its usual produce, meat, eggs and baked goods.