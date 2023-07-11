This is our sweet, kind-hearted gal named Frida. She’s so eager to please, that’s all she does with those sad puppy eyes saying please sit with me, please hug me. Frida helped us dog test all the dogs getting pictures taken today, she wagged and wanted to be everyone’s new best friend. One of the dogs she met today was Olive, they are almost identical twins in looks and wagging tails.

Tomorrow Frida will join in the playgroups in the backyard because she’s very sad in a kennel alone. Frida needs another dog so please only apply if you have a current dog or 2. She wants to play with cats so if you have a cat they must be an outgoing cat that is dog friendly. Frida is putting on her best smile in hopes someone spots her and says “she’s the one!”

She is 2 years old, weighs 54 pounds and is spayed and fully vetted. Frida was blowing her wavy coat, enjoyed a good brushing and being told she is a pretty girl.