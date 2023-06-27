This is Izaak. Two brave warrior ladies found him in a woody area after hours when the shelter was closed and waited until officers could help get him to the safety of the shelter. It was a team effort! Izaak was never reclaimed.

He’s a happy camper, so excited just to have pictures taken he couldn’t contain his excitement. He’s just an all around happy guy. He seems happy to be here but we don’t want that for him. He deserves a great home. Izaak is approximately 5 years old and weighs 60 pounds. He tested good with dogs, we still need to cat test him if needed. His white coat makes his brindle colors pop. And what a smile. Izaak you’re a good boi, we’ll find you a deserving home buddy!