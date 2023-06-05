This beauty is Lincoln.
Lincoln is a female so don't let her name confuse you... She came in with a fatty tumor on her side that we need to have removed while being spayed and she also needs a dental while under because her teeth are rather gross. All the above procedures will be done at no cost to the adopter. Lincoln's adoption fee is just $75.
Lincoln is about 6 years old, she is not as large as your average Blue Tick at 53 pounds. Lincoln is friendly with dogs and cats. She'd do well with children as well. She walks nicely on a leash. Her face markings are really unusual, kind of like a half face. She's a sweetheart! To apply please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.