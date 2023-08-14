Second Stage Amherst will host a free community concert from 6 to p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 .

"In celebrating the close of a successful summer, we hope to gather as a community to relax, enjoy a meal, and listen to hits from the Deanie Blues Band," a news release from Second Stage said.

Bizzee B’s BBQ and Kona Ice of Lynchburg will be on site and beer and wine will also be available for purchase. Those attending are urged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and invite friends to the community gathering. The event will be held rain or shine and moved indoors in the event of inclement weather.

Second Stage is located at 194 Second St., Amherst.

Event and volunteer inquiries should be made to Second Stage

Amherst at secondstageamherst@gmail.com. Donations may be mailed to 194 Second Street, Amherst, VA 24521.