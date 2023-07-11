Second Stage Amherst is hosting Ukulele Camp with Christopher Badgett from July 17 to July 21, 12:30 to 3 p.m.
The weeklong ukulele camp is a fun and immersive experience for beginners who want to learn how to play the ukulele. Students will be guided through the basics of playing the ukulele, including chords, strumming patterns, fingerpicking, and music theory concepts. Students will also have the opportunity to explore their creativity through songwriting and perform as a group or individually at the final performance.
Second Stage also is hosting a RecycleArt summer camp for youth, suggested ages 8 and above, from 9 a.m. to noon July 17 to July 21.
Second Stage is located at 194 Second St. in Amherst. For more information on the summer camps visit https://www.secondstageamherst.org/ and click the Events tab.
- Justin Faulconer
Justin Faulconer, (434) 385-5551