Viridian Stage Company and Second Stage Amherst are excited to announce the upcoming production of “Proof.”

Discover a captivating tale of love, family, and intellectual brilliance in the powerful and thought-provoking play "Proof." Written by David Auburn, this Pulitzer Prize-winning drama takes audiences on a journey of intrigue and self-discovery.

The story revolves around Catherine, a young woman who has inherited her late father's mathematical genius. However, her brilliance is overshadowed by the weight of her father's legacy and her own internal struggles. As Catherine navigates through her father's groundbreaking mathematical discoveries and grapples with her own identity, she must confront the blurred lines between genius and madness, truth and deception.

The production kicked off Sept. 8. More performances are set for Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 10 and Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. in Second Stage's historic theater, 194 Second St., Amherst.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at bit.ly/proofamherst or at the door. Please note that this production contains strong language and is recommended for audiences ages 13 and older. Event inquiries should be made to Viridian Stage Company at viridianstagecompany@gmail.com or Second Stage Amherst at secondstageamherst@gmail.com.