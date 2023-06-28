In her 24th year serving on the school board, District 4 board member Priscilla Liggon is on the ballot for a seventh term.

Liggon is the only candidate to file to run for the seat as of the June 20 deadline, according to the Amherst County Registrar’s Office. She said he has enjoyed her years on the board and feels a passion to be part of “Team Amherst.”

“I feel like it’s my mission to be a servant,” Liggon said.

Liggon said she gets along good with the other board members and feels they are a good team. She said the school system made strides during the many challenges of COVID-19.

“We were able to keep the kids in school,” Liggon said. “We did the best we could during a very serious, serious time.”

Liggon said she feels the division is going in a good direction with Wells’ leadership.

“We can’t do anything but get better and better,” Liggon said. “I don’t have an agenda, I don’t have a platform. I just want to continue to create a good educational system for the kids of Amherst County.”

She added her goal is to continue the mission of “every child every day.”

“We just need to keep ourselves abreast of doing the right thing for the kids.”