Madison Heights resident Charles Johnson III has announced he is running for an at-large seat on the Amherst County School Board with a focus on enhancing the educational experience in the county.

Johnson is an advocate for educational equity with a strong commitment for providing equal opportunities for all students, according to a news release. Currently serving as upper education manager for the James River Association, Johnson has developed a “deep understanding of the challenges the students face and the need for effective policies to address them,” his campaign announcement states.

Johnson brings a wealth of experience and a strong community engagement to his candidacy, according to his campaign announcement. He serves as a board member of Thrive Virginia, which according to its website uses person-centered and collaborative services to empower those fighting poverty to achieve prosperity and community connections, and is a member of the Izaak Walton League of Lynchburg education committee, collaborating with various stakeholders to ensure a well-rounded education system.

Ginger Burg, who currently serves the at-large seat on the ballot Nov. 7, said she is not running for a second term.

David Childress, of Elon, is running for the seat as well.

Johnson said, if elected, he has outlined several goals and plans to promote academic success with a primary focus on improving reading and writing skills among students by fostering collaboration between the schools’ administration, teachers and the community.

“I believe that every student deserves access to quality education and that our teachers and staff deserve the resources to provide that education,” Johnson said. “As a member of the school board, I will work tirelessly to ensure that our schools are safe, welcoming and conducive learning environments for all our students.”

Driven by a “passion for public education’s transformative power,” Johnson said he is dedicated to creating a brighter future for Amherst County and believes in strengthening the educational system and empowering the next generation, according to his campaign announcement. His campaign slogan is “Empowering Our Future.”

In a phone interview, Johnson said he works with seventh-graders in Amherst County through the James River Association in areas of environmental studies, ecology and forestry.

“I am a huge advocate of public education,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he wants to support teachers at the board level and feels he is equipped to tackle budget-related issues and needs facing the Amherst County Public Schools division.

“It’s not about me or my stance on any of these policies. I am coming from the eyes and ears from the grounds of working with the students and the teachers … and going after any necessary resources,” Johnson said, adding: “I am non-partisan, especially in my role with the James River Association. We have a large advocacy team … I can work with everyone and that’s what it takes to make change happen.”

Johnson said he is familiar with the school system and believes he would fit in very well with the seven-member board.

“I can articulate and communicate with teachers and students,” he said, adding he has good relationships with schools’ administration staff as well. “It starts with conversation, understanding, analyzing and my own research before I deliver a solution.”

He said he also favors making board meetings more accessible to county residents and feels there currently is not enough parental representation at the meetings. The length of meetings is a likely factor, he said.

Johnson said he makes himself visible in the community and wants to work with parents and guardians.

“I love the aspect of the community involvement,” he said.