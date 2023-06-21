A quarter century after joining the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Maj. Eric Elliott is running to become the county’s next sheriff in the Nov. 7 election.

Elliott, a Campbell County native who has a 43-year career in law enforcement, is officially on the ballot in the Amherst County Sheriff’s race, according to the Amherst County Registrar’s Office. Also running is former sheriff Jimmy Ayers, who served the post from 1996 to 2015, and former deputy Mike Robinson.

Sheriff E.W. Viar, who recently announced he is retiring this year after two terms, endorsed Elliott for the role.

“The main reason I’m running is because I feel like I’m the best candidate,” Elliott said in a phone interview. “I feel with my years of experience and with my platform, the way I want to be involved in the community, I think we will be able to accomplish some good things, such as cutting down on drugs coming into the community.”

Elliott, who since 2019 has served the major position, said the sheriff’s department has actively worked on combating drug dealers’ activities. He is experienced in tackling that area and gang activity, he said.

“I think it takes more than actually talking a good game. I think you’ve got to walk it,” Elliott said. “I’m talking about actually being in the community, being on foot trying to get things accomplished.”

Interacting with churches and other community groups, working to retain sheriff’s deputies, technology, counter-narcotics, and gang activity and technology are areas he feels the department will make significant strides in under his leadership, he said.

“These are the things I feel like I can get accomplished,” Elliott said.

Elliott worked four years for the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office starting in 1980, worked for Virginia State Police from 1984 to 1998 in the Tidewater area and in Amherst County, and 25 years ago came on board the sheriff’s office when Ayers was in his first term, serving as investigator in the areas of narcotics and criminal investigations.

“With my experience, I think it’s something I can give to this county to get some goals accomplished,” Elliott said. “I love Amherst County. I consider Amherst County as being home to me.”

Elliott said he’s enjoyed working as the second-in-command under Viar in steering the department of just more than 60 employees across three divisions: administration, field operations and investigations. Viar is a good man who served the county well, Elliott said.

In the past year the department’s school resource officer program in partnership with Amherst County Public Schools has expanded to include more officers through a grant and county funding, which Elliott said is highly important in helping meet the goal of an officer in each county school.

“We want to make this community a safe community,” Elliott said. “It’s something we can depend on … I will definitely try to keep them in place because I think they are needed and we need to show to the citizens of this county their kids are protected and safe.”

He said he wants Amherst County voters to know he is a well-rounded candidate with much experience he feels will benefit the department moving forward.

“I’m willing to speak with any and every citizen of this county — to explain to them what I look forward to achieving,” Elliott said.

He also spearheaded the effort for the department to reach state accreditation in 2021, he said. Many officers worked on that endeavor that was years in the making to achieve, he said.

“I want to make sure it remains an accredited agency,” Elliott said. “We worked very hard under Sheriff Viar to achieve that.”