Amherst County Sheriff’s Office Major Eric Elliott is running to become the county’s next sheriff in the Nov. 7 election, the recipient of Sheriff E.W. Viar’s endorsement heading into the campaign season.

Elliott is running against former Amherst Sheriff Jimmy Ayers and former Amherst deputy Mike Robinson, who served 23 years in the sheriff’s office, for the distinction of succeeding Viar as the county’s next chief law enforcement official.

“I am the only candidate who is actually serving the citizens in the county with action and not rhetoric,” Elliott said during the Amherst County Republican mass meeting May 22. “I come to work every day with one mission: to serve the community and to provide the best law enforcement services as possible.”

Elliott, who has served as second-in-command in the sheriff’s department since 2019, said his role requires finding solutions in shortages of manpower and legal hurdles in response to legislative changes affecting law enforcement. His plan for steering the department of roughly 60 employees across three divisions is “clear and decisive,” he said.

“I have over 40 years of law enforcement experience,” Elliott, 63, said, while also noting his extensive investigative background.

Elliott said he was instrumental in helping the Amherst department receive state accreditation, a process years in the making, and has been involved in the school resource officer and neighborhood watch programs. He also is an operating commander in combating narcotics in the county.

“I want efficient and effective law enforcement services that explore and utilize emergency technologies and trends,” Elliott said.

He said the sheriff's department is exploring software that would allow him to deploy real time information to the community.

"I want to develop and train the existing employees to maximize their earning potential," Elliott said.

Elliott said if elected he will identify strengths of current employees and further their career paths.

“I want to expand proactive law enforcement activities in the counter narcotics and counter gang and warrant services, which at this point we’ve had some operations dealing with interaction efforts of intelligence from community sources from investigators, investigative resources,” Elliott said.

Another priority is creating an intelligence group that will provide actionable intelligence with all three divisions of the sheriff’s office — field operations, investigations and administration — and he wants to engage county residents for developing working solutions for communities, he said.

He also wants to plan and carry out a mass casualty training event that brings various county representatives and emergency services responders together. Another goal is creating a staffed cold case group that reviews “priority cases that may benefit from additional investigations.”

The Sheriff’s Office is looking at several cases throughout Amherst County of crimes that have not been solved, including murders from past years, he said.

In addressing the Amherst County Republican Committee, he described the GOP as having a rich history of providing solutions to some of the country’s most difficult programs, including instilling fiscal responsibility in government, ending COVID-19 restrictions that he said crippled the economy and electing Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a state leader he added is committed to giving parents a voice in public education.

Elliott said he embraces the values of the Republican Party.

Viar recently wrote in his retirement announcement that Elliott works hard and has knowledge, integrity, compassion, years of service and conservative values that will make him a great sheriff.

“I know in my heart that he is more than qualified for this position and know that he will do a great job for not only this office but for the citizens of this county,” Viar said in the letter.