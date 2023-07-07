The Amherst County Sheriff's Office said July 5 a man was arrested following a foot pursuit in Madison Heights that led to two deputies suffering non-life-threatening.

The two deputies were treated by emergency medical services, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to a report of a physical domestic situation in the area of Ragland Road in Madison Heights and found a woman, 26, who had been assaulted, the release said.

The victim identified Shaquille Malik Thompson, 29, as the suspect, according to the sheriff's office. Thompson fled the scene on foot prior to officers' arrival and it was found he had outstanding warrants out of Amherst and Campbell counties, the release said.

During the course of the investigation, Thompson was observed in the woods behind the residence deputies responded to, leading to a brief chase that resulted in him being taken into custody in the roadway of Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, the release said.

Thompson was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released, according to the release.

He is charged with two counts of failing to appear in court and one count each of assault and battery and obstruction, resisting arrest and fleeing, according to the release.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office said the incident is believed to be isolated and did not pose a threat to the general public.

- Justin Faulconer