Amherst County’s public works department recently prepared Mill Creek Lake for the summer season.
The park bathrooms have been opened back up for the season and public works recently expanded the beach by adding 80 tons of sand. After requests from the community to make the beach accessible through the Americans with Disabilities Act, gravel has been added to a dirt road, which has opened it up for emergency vehicles and handicapped access, according to a news release from the county.
Park attendants will be on site at Mill Creek Lake Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The county advises to see a park attendant to gain entrance to the access road.
Mill Creek Lake Park in northern Amherst County is free for the public and offers a playground, bathrooms, fishing, a small beach, swimming, picnic tables, a swing jump, a small boat ramp for kayaks and canoes and a floating dock.
People are also reading…
Public swimming has been allowed at the park since 2019.
— Justin Faulconer