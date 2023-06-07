A new trash compactor recently arrived at the Amherst County Landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights, the county announced.
“Trash compactors are one of the most important machines in the landfill, allowing the county to get the most use out of limited space,” a news release from the county states. “The new compactor is equipped with GPS enabling operators to see which portions of the landfill need further compacting.”
The compactor is the first equipped with GPS for the county, the release said.
In addition, it allows staff to measure the angle of slopes in the landfill, ensuring compliance with Virginia Department of Environmental Quality regulations.
— Justin Faulconer