Amherst County public safety workers, volunteer firefighters and county officials gathered July 26 to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new fire and rescue training facility.

The new site is located on Industrial Park Drive in the town of Amherst and the new training structure soon will be placed there, said Brad Beam, the county’s public safety director. More than 70 people attended the groundbreaking and all county fire departments took part, he said.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors in March granted the Amherst County Public Safety department permission to use county-owned land.

The prefabricated unit will allow the teams to practice fighting fires in various scenarios, including repelling and roof ventilation. Additionally, the board of supervisors authorized the public safety department to spend up to $325,000 from the Emergency Services Council capital budget to develop the facility.

Amherst County owns the land, and all improvements not covered by the board-approved funds will be provided through donations, county staff and volunteers.

“This new site will allow for all new Firefighter 1 and Firefighter 2 scenarios and live fire testing to be conducted here in our county,” County Administrator Jeremy Bryant said. “Amherst County volunteer departments are not routinely able to train together in live fire scenarios because of the risk of taking crews outside the county.”

Beam said for years the county’s fire and rescue workers and volunteers have trained at facility at the Lynchburg Regional Airport. This new site is advantageous because personnel and volunteers can get to fires and emergencies in Amherst County much more quickly, he said.

The site is located adjacent to the Town of Amherst Police Department’s firing range and is in a good spot, Beam said.

The new facility is a “generational change” that will enhance training for decades to come, Beam has said.

The new three-story facility will allow fire and emergency paid workers and volunteers to interpret smoke patterns, learn and perfect skills at attacking fires, and conduct rescue and response operations involving ladders, Beam said.

Tom Martin, the board’s chair and volunteer chief of the Amherst Fire Department, has said a training facility in Amherst has been talked about for many years. Going to Lynchburg for training is difficult and trucks are temporarily taken out of service, he said.

The training center so close to volunteers and paid staff is phenomenal and will allow county fire and rescue workers to rain more often, Martin has said.

“I think this is a big step for the future of fire service in Amherst County,” Martin said at a March board meeting.