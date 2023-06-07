Some local Democrats during a recent campaign event in Amherst expressed optimism in achieving a political feat this November that hasn’t been done in nearly three decades: turning the county blue for representation in the Virginia Senate.

Not since the late Elliot Schewel, who formerly represented Amherst County when it was part of the 23rd Senate District, has the county had a Democratic state senator. Upon the election of Sen. Steve Newman in 1995 to that seat, the county has handily been Republican, including when the county later folded into the 22nd Senate District and received representation by Tom Garrett and current Sen. Mark Peake.

Bert Dodson Jr., a former Lynchburg City Council member of 12 years and Democrat who lost a bid for the 22nd Senate District in 2011 against Garrett, is confident Creigh Deeds, a Virginia senator running to represent Amherst and Nelson counties in the newly drawn 11th Senate District, will break that GOP streak for Amherst. At a May 21 meet-and-greet for Deeds at Second Stage Amherst, Dodson praised him for working on both sides of the political aisle in Richmond.

“A lot of people talk about it. Creigh does it,” Dodson said. “He’s the most moderate Democratic state senator in the General Assembly.”

Along with Amherst and Nelson counties, the district also includes Albemarle County, Charlottesville and a portion of Louisa County.

Deeds, D-Bath, has served as a state senator in the 25th District since 2001. Amherst County voters had a chance to elect him twice before in two failed bids for attorney general and governor in 2005 and 2009, respectively. Joining him in pushing for facetime with Amherst County voters is Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, who also is vying for the Democratic nomination in the 11th Senate District, and Phil Hamilton, a Republican from Charlottesville.

Hudson is the first woman to represent the 57th District, which includes all of Charlottesville and part of Albemarle County, in the Virginia House of Delegates. She held a meet-and-greet with Amherst voters at Camp Trapezium on May 26.

Hamilton, who spoke with Amherst GOP voters at a May 22 mass meeting in Madison Heights, said he has been busy knocking on doors and getting to know residents in his campaign to keep the county, which has had staunch Republican turnout trend, in the red column.

Deeds, who prior to becoming a state senator spent 10 years as a state delegate, recently told Amherst voters his job as a legislator is to make the government work for them and solve problems for their betterment. Among his various roles in the legislature is chair of the judiciary committee, a role that puts him “in the room when the budget is put together,” he said at the recent campaign stop.

“What I’ve found in the legislature, as a delegate for 10 years and a senator for 22 years, to be effective you need seniority and relationships. I don’t get to take time off when I’m in the minority,” Deeds said at the May 21 event in Amherst, adding 26 of his 38-sponored bills passed in this year’s session. “I live by the notion that you catch more bees with honey than with vinegar. I worked very hard to develop relationships on both sides of the aisle and both the House and the Senate. I’ve got friends I can work with on both sides. You have to if you want to get things done.”

All 40 seats in the Virginia Senate and all 100 seats in the Virginia House are up for election in the Nov. 7 election.

Hamilton is doing his part to help Republicans win the Senate, where Democrats hold a slim margin, to turn both legislative and executive branches of state government in favor of the GOP. During his brief May 22 speech in Amherst County, he pushed his pro-life, pro-Second Amendment platform.

“We have a lot of work to do ahead of us,” Hamilton said.

At a recent GOP meeting in Nelson County, Hamilton said he was happy to spend his birthday with fellow voters. On his pro-life views, he said at the event to applause: “We must put legislation on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk that’ll stop the murder of children in the commonwealth of Virginia. We have a golden opportunity to protect the unborn, and as a Christian, I will fight for those innocent lives.”

At a recent forum in Nelson County, Deeds said he has always been pro-choice and believes that women have to control their own reproductive and economic health. Hudson at the same event said she has been a “proactive champion for reproductive rights” and passed legislation that expands insurance coverage for abortion care.

Speaking on the Second Amendment, Hamilton criticized Deeds and Hudson for their support of gun control measures.

“Now we’re going to have to work hard to flip the Virginia Senate so that we can get these bad bills out and more of the Republican bills in,” Hamilton said.

Deeds during his May 21 stop in Amherst said Americans don’t have “mature conversations” about gun laws.

“We’re too tribal in the way we think about guns. We’re either for them or against them,” Deeds said. “We have to get to the point, I think, where we acknowledge guns are part of our culture and people have a right to possess firearms, just like they have a right to free speech, but there are limits to that. We are just not at the point yet as a culture.”

Hudson recently told Nelson County voters she was 11 years old when the Columbine High School shooting took place in April 1999 in Colorado and was in college when the Virginia Tech massacre occurred in April 2007. She said during the forum she didn’t hesitate to vote to ban assault weapons and from her reading the plain text the Second Amendment protects the right to bear arms, “not to buy them in bulk.”

Hamilton said another issue he supports is “protecting Virginia heritage.”

“We’ve seen since 2020 that the woke mob is destroying our national heritage, tearing down monuments,” Hamilton said at the recent GOP event in Nelson County. “They’ve been turning [James Madison birthplace] Montpelier, Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello and these other presidential homes into woke institutions, supporting woke history, and I will fight against it if I’m elected.”

Deeds recently spoke with Amherst voters on his efforts to improve Virginia’s mental health system and invest in community-based services and described himself as “progressive” and focused in tackling those issues. He also spoke on the state budget and Youngkin and the Republican-controlled House trying to cut taxes by $1 billion.

“It’s just not fiscally responsible to cut taxes now,” Deeds said.

He said half of that $1 billion has been invested in K-12 education and raising teacher pay above the national average for the first time,

“Nobody in this room expects our kids to be average. We expect our kids to be the best,” Deeds said at the May 21 event in Amherst on the investment into public education he feels is worthwhile.

Amherst and Nelson County voters are in the process of early voting in the June 20 primary for the Democratic nomination. Rodney Taylor, a Lynchburg business owner and former Amherst County administrator who helped organize Deeds’ recent meet-and-greet, said turnout for the primary is vital.

“He’s the guy we need,” Taylor said.

Amherst resident Suny Monk said she is supporting Deeds because she feels he would represent the county and its needs well.

“He understands rural issues,” Monk said. “I followed his fight for mental health awareness for so long. I just think he is common sense progressive.”

Dodson praised Deeds’ “very moderate, very pro-business” approach and he would be jealous of Amherst County to have him as a state senator.

Dodson lamented the recent change in Lynchburg City Council that saw Republicans take a majority, blasting stances and decisions he said would cripple the city’s school system, hinder needed services through a real estate tax rate cut he feels was too drastic and “dial back Lynchburg for a number of years.” He said he doesn’t want that similar situation in the Virginia Senate.

“Moderate Democrats like Creigh are exactly what we need,” Dodson said.

Hudson recently told Nelson County voters she is one of the House’s leading legislators on climate change and accountability among utility providers and also passed legislation to increase construction incentives for affordable housing in Charlottesville.

“There’s a whole more that we can do to make it easier for working families to make ends meet in every corner of the commonwealth,” Hudson said at the forum. “That’s the work that gets me out of bed every day …”

Reporter Emma Martin contributed to this article.