As superintendent of Amherst County Public Schools, I am pleased to announce that construction for the Amherst County High School renovation project will soon be underway.

The project will include the construction of a new auditorium, fine arts classrooms, dining commons and kitchen, renovation of several Career and Technical Education classrooms, and the construction of a baseball/softball field house that will include restrooms and concessions. This project will not only serve the needs of current and future generations of Amherst County students, it will serve as a space that our community can use as well.

Throughout the planning and design phases of the project, we were determined to ensure that the new facilities are designed in a way that will help foster community engagement in our schools. The school division wants residents of Amherst County to use these spaces for meetings and community events. Our hope is that these new facilities will serve the needs of our students as well as the residents of our county for years to come.

The approval of this project demonstrates the community's commitment to our schools and the future of our county. It also serves as an example of how the school division and county leadership, when working together, can overcome obstacles and achieve a positive outcome.

During the planning and funding process, members of our community, school administration, school board, county administration, and the board of supervisors all focused on what was best for our students and community.

In order to maximize the effectiveness of our school division and county government, the relationship between the county administration and the school division needs to be one that is built on collaboration and trust. I am proud to say that during this process the two entities have done just that.

The school division and the county worked together to find a way to fund the project and ensure that future generations of students and our community have a high school that not only meets our needs, but is one of which we can be proud.

On behalf of Amherst County Public Schools, I wish to thank Jeremy Bryant (County Administrator) and his staff for their work to secure the funding for this project. I also wish to thank the members of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors: Mr. Tom Martin (Chair), Mrs. Claudia Tucker, Mr. David Pugh, and Mr. Drew Wade for supporting our students, schools, and community.