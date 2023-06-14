Thankful to veterans

I want to thank Steve Bozeman for his leadership on veterans’ issues in our community, including his instrumental role with the weekly gathering honoring our troops at downtown Lynchburg’s Monument Terrace, which it has been my privilege to attend many times. We owe Mr. Bozeman and thousands of other veterans across the 5th District our deepest gratitude for their service and sacrifice on behalf of our country.

I am also grateful to Mr. Bozeman and other local veterans who presented me with the idea of honoring Desmond Doss by renaming the local VA clinic. My team and I were happy to write the bill and build the required support among the entire Virginia congressional delegation, so that I could introduce it on the House floor.

This is not the first veterans-related bill to come about because of my office’s efforts to assist our constituents. I introduced the Veterans Education is Timeless Act because a veteran was having trouble accessing his education benefits, and we wanted to create a fix that would help him cut through the regulatory red tape at the VA, while also benefiting others in the future.

Serving our veterans remains one of my highest priorities. In fact, I have participated in nearly 50 veterans-related events including facility visits, roundtables, and Vietnam veterans pinning ceremonies, more than any other constituent group during my first 30 months in Congress. My office has worked directly with nearly 500 veterans across the 5th District who were unable to get answers from the VA about benefits or services, regularly meeting in-person with veterans to work on their cases, and often hand delivering forms to veterans’ homes if they need them.

It is an honor for me and my office to serve those who sacrificed so much for the freedoms we enjoy.

CONGRESSMAN BOB GOOD

Campbell County

Missing Confederate flags

On Saturday morning, May 20, volunteers placed more than 300 American and Confederate veterans. Some person(s) removed sixteen Confederate flags. None of these soldiers died in battle but lived on likely as Nelson County farmers or held local jobs here and their descendants likely remain.

Check the last names of these veterans — maybe your family namesakes. The Nelson County Sheriff’s office has been notified. Anyone who knows who did this should let the sheriff know. Thank you for reading this as many Nelson County residents should be offended.

The 16 Confederate Soldiers buried in Jonesboro Cemetery, Roseland:

Major Waller Massie Boyd, Sr., died on May 6, 1917

William Alexander Campbell, died on Feb 12, 1918

LT. Shadrack Levi Carter, died on Feb 7, 1924

Private Asa Dodd, died on Apr 23, 1927

Private John T. Drummond, died — unknown

Private William Henry Giles, died on Mar 28, 1895

Private Edwin Ruthvin Higginbotham, died on Feb 16, 1922

John James Kidd, died on Dec 29, 1901

First Lieutenant Joseph Fleetwood Ligon, died on Jul 12, 1898

Sgt. John Insley Loving, Jr., died on May 30, 1914

John S. Meeks, died on Jul 18, 1906

Private William H. Parrish, died on Sep 25, 1906

Private Shelton Presdon Ramsey, died on Jan 17, 1911

Sgt. Henry Fletcher Stratton, Sr., died on Oct 9, 1914

John Cheatwood Turpin, died on Mar 4, 1925

Abraham Smith died in March 1906

THOMAS NELSON, JR.

Roseland

Vote Deeds out

Normally, I do not involve myself in primary politics, as there is little to distinguish candidates from the same party. But the race in the 55th Senate district this year carries a singular importance for the people of Nelson County. Senator Creigh Deeds failed to support the wonderful, determined people of this county in their struggle against the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

He may try to backtrack now, but when I solicited his help in 2019 he said right to my face that he would never oppose the pipeline, it was too important. It wasn’t. And we won. Sally Hudson, in contrast, opposed the ACP from the outset.

All of my friends and neighbors who banded together to fight that exhausting, seemingly-hopeless fight against the pipeline should remember who did and did not stand with us. Vote Deeds out.

DOUG HORNIG

Afton

Enough already

Democratic leaders have come up with extreme policy positions recently: defunding the police; infanticide (as described by Ralph Northam whereby a child is delivered alive from a mother’s womb and laid aside while a decision is made whether it should live or die); and fighting school choice, thereby denying under privileged black children the educational opportunities available to themselves and their wealthy, white, liberal friends. I could go on, but space is limited, so I’ll cut to the chase; Democrats jumped the shark when they climbed on the transgender bandwagon.

Today’s Democratic leaders advocate for the right of biological males to use girl’s restrooms and locker rooms in schools where they sexually assault young children. They push for biological males to compete in women’s sports where they rob ladies of victories, trophies, records, self-esteem and scholarships. They are okay with biological male inmates getting to serve their prison sentences in women’s prisons, where they rape and impregnate female inmates. And most egregious of all, they actually push for the permanent genital mutilation of children as young as 7 who may have questions about their sexuality because they’ve been taught to question their sexuality through “gender studies” classes as early as kindergarten.

As if all this isn’t bad enough, Democrats, in concert with teacher unions, advocate that all this be done without the knowledge or consent of parents. Indeed, many are advocating that children be removed from the custody of parents who resist the genital mutilation of minors that Democrats euphemistically refer to as “gender affirming surgery”.

Most parents would prefer schools focus on science, technology, engineering, and math, leaving “gender studies” to be taught at home. It shouldn’t surprise us that Democrats don’t seem to care what parents think about the curriculum; after all, as Terry McAuliffe famously said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

I freely confess there are probably only a few rank and file Democrats in all of Nelson County who buy into all these radical policies. The question that begs is why would any of the rest even allow their names to be associated with a party whose leaders are so, dare I say, perverted.

To be clear, I am not a prude. I am very much a live and let live libertarian. I do not believe there is any role for government in transactions that take place between consenting adults. My beef is with those who stack the deck against women by forcing them to compete against biological men, and those who advocate for sexually mutilating children under the age of consent.

CARLTON BALLOWE

Faber

A difference of opinion

It was good to see a different opinion expressed in last week’s letters to the editor. The writer was right in saying Tabony and I have essentially a column every week. I don’t think the Nelson County Times has a liberal bias as we are simply the ones who write letters every week. Although there is the notion that reality itself has a liberal bias and I might remind the writer that our system of government was created by the liberals of the day, not the conservatives. Frankly, I miss Bob Dewey and hope he is alright. He was a real conservative.

Of course, I disagree with most of what he wrote. Let’s start with the budget because government spending is an essential part of our economy. Unfortunately, the Reagan Revolution convinced some people of an economic theory that history has shown is wrong. Bill Clinton balanced the budget and the last time I checked he was a Democrat, and he also passed his budget without a single Republican vote. The letter also seems critical of the war in Ukraine and here he is way off base. The Russians are doing what they have been doing for more than 100 years and that is killing anybody that disagrees with them even their own citizens. Fighting them in Ukraine actually prevents a wider war and also deters China. Even Marc Thiessen, as conservative as you can get, has written a lengthy defense of our involvement in Ukraine.

Onward to abortion. The state should not make any laws abridging a women’s right to choose what to do with her body. You can’t make it any simpler. You can disapprove but you can’t legislate. The writer also seems to think that any disagreement with his thoughts is censoring his right to express them. Yes, political correctness has gone to far. That is what society is; a place where different thoughts compete for attention and acceptance. As far as I know Fox News and MSNBC are still going strong. It is not my fault his viewpoints are in the minority.

But what is most upsetting is he ends with something about fair elections. And that implies a MAGA world view. The 2020 election was a free and fair election and Donald Trump was defeated. To say otherwise is to endanger the health of our country. I have no desire or for that matter any ability to prevent him from thinking that way, but I must say he is wrong, and his opinion threatens us all.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

A nation of laws

If you have read many of my letters you know that tonight I salute the Department of Justice and the U.S. citizens who have held Donald Trump responsible for his illegal actions. His lapdogs can howl all they want; this is still a country of laws. It is not yet the dictatorship they want.

Two environmental disasters claim my attention. First, Putin and his band of Russian terrorists are directly responsible for the destruction of the most important dam in Ukraine. Not only is this a Ukrainian ecological disaster it will greatly affect their agricultural output for years and therefore increase the likelihood of starvation globally. It is a blatant war crime and Putin must be tried for it.

The second environmental disaster is actually affecting us today. The Canadian wildfires and their smoke are partially due to global climate change that we Americans are very complicit in. Since 2007 I have studied and shared regarding the causes and effects of climate change. Over those same years I’ve seen the amount of atmospheric carbon dioxide (a major greenhouse gas) go from around 385 parts per million (ppm) to the May 2023 figure of 424 ppm, basically a 10% rise in 16 years. We knew better. Nowhere in the past million years has there been so rapid a change and we have done this with our fossil fuel addiction.

I watched people get up from my talks and immediately describe their vacation on the other side of the planet. Their excuse is usually the self-serving lie, “The plane is flying anyway; I might as well be on it.” I’ve watched some of the folks I love the most completely disregard their responsibility to their planet. I’ve heard my teenage grandson say he’d like to do “something” about climate change as long as that “something” doesn’t affect his way of life.

I will continue to NOT fly or travel at all unless I have a very good reason. When I retired in 2003 I had accumulated about 500,000 frequent flyer miles. I let almost all expire unused and have not been on a plane for almost 20 years. I’ve arranged all of my electricity to come from renewable sources and urge others to do the same. My electric cooperative, like most power providers, made it very simple. You should try it.

We must all do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone