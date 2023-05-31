Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Thanks for supporting Ukraine refugees

I would like to thank all who supported our recent benefit dinner at the Nelson Heritage Center (April 21, 2023) for the refugees of the Ukraine War. For the second year in a row we have sold out after moving to a larger venue. Last year we raised $9,000 and this year we were able to send a check for $12,500 to the Ukraine Solidarity Fund of the Knights of Columbus.

Whether you attended the dinner, worked at the dinner or just gave a donation to the Knights of Columbus for Ukraine, thank you for making this possible. What an amazing community event.

The Ukraine Solidarity fund was set up soon after the war started last year to support the KofC councils in Ukraine and Poland who were immediately providing food, water and shelter to the refugees of that war. Since then the fund has received over $23 million in donations that goes directly to supporting the Ukrainian Refugees.

The Knights have also helped those who had to leave destroyed areas and resettled in Poland. Over 5,000 Knights in Poland and 2,000 in Ukraine are directly supporting the people of Ukraine in this time of great need. It is estimated that two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have been displaced by this war.

On behalf of the 32 Knights of John Paul II Council 16535 here in Nelson and Amherst thank you for helping us to help them!

WAYNE PARENT

Grand Knight, St. John Paul II Council 16535 Lovingston/Amherst

Only two genders

Issues fill the media and politics today that were unimaginable even a few generations ago. After thousands of years of human existence and two centuries of modern indoor plumbing, suddenly we are faced with a crisis over which bathroom to use. The need for two separate arenas of sports for men and women, was obvious to any rational person — but not now.

Homosexuality began emerging from the closet about six decades ago, and within 30 years it pushed its acceptance into the mainstream. Over the last 30 years, an entire rainbow of sexual behaviors have appeared and declared themselves legitimate.

While initially many homosexuals readily acknowledged that it was a sexual preference, todays myriad of behaviors claim all sorts of rights and demand that society, as a whole, accept what they claim for themselves — even to the point of changing their gender by simply declaring it so.

Body modifications notwithstanding, unless one changes their genetic code, they have not changed their gender. Manipulating estrogen or testosterone may affect one physically as do steroids and other substances, but it does not change gender. Declaration does NOT change gender. Try declaring that you are fireproof and see how that works out for you.

The rainbow crowd (including “Trans”) is confusing sexual preferences with genetics. There are countless sexual preferences — all personal choices. Gender is not a sexual choice — it is a function of one’s genetic code. How you choose to dress, modify your body, take hormones, or behave does not change your gender.

We need to change the sports arena distinctions from “men’s and women’s” to “XY and XX.” This will eliminate today’s issues of Trans competition. Check for genetics just like we check for enhancing drugs. (Bathrooms could be for “innies” or “outties” — regardless of clothing.)

JOHN BYRUM

Madison Heights

Backyard Astronomy with Josh Urban at library

Local author, lecturer, and storyteller Josh Urban will be speaking on the topic of backyard astronomy at the Madison Heights Branch Library on Monday, June 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Josh is the author of The Captain’s Logbook for backyard astronomers, released in 2022. His work has appeared in Sky and Telescope Magazine, Popular Homeschooling, and others.

This indoor event will cover basic sky watching techniques, highlighting constellations, and things to observe with the unaided eye. Josh will also talk about the upcoming solstice and how a librarian of old used the summer solstice to measure the size of the earth.

When writing here about Josh’s event, I have several astronomy recollections.

The US-Soviet space race to the moon was on. I was in the sixth grade but we all attended the old Madison Heights High School which included the elementary school too. It was late afternoon on a sunny spring day.

Behind the school, the school busses had departed the rear asphalt parking lot. The rear parking lot was also the playground with basketball goals, etc. The Madison Heights High School baseball team was practicing on the dug-out field at the rear of the school.

Unannounced, science teacher Mr. Richard Holt walked out of the back of the brick schoolhouse and onto the asphalt parking. He had a homemade rocket in his hands. He placed the rocket standing vertical on the parking lot surface. The rocket looked like a copper pipe about 12 inches long with tail fins and a nose that was crimped to make a point.

Mr. Holt called out, “Ya’ll watch. And ya’ll all stand back.” When everyone was clear, Mr. Holt kneeled down and with a cigarette lighter, lit the fuse. The rocket took off with a flash, went vertical for a few feet, then turned horizontal, then scooted across the parking lot with a trail of gray smoke.

Mr. Holt walked over to pick-up his rocket and quickly dropped it. The rocket was too hot to hold in Mr. Holt’s bare hands. The whole experiment only lasted a few seconds but it was exciting.

Another memory. In the 1960’s, the old Baileys Chapel Methodist Church sponsored Boy Scout Troop No. 34. We learned the difference between true north and magnetic north. We learned how to use the compass and read maps. At night, we learned to use to the Big Dipper constellation as a pointer to locate the North Star (Polaris). The Boy Scouts was my first applied experience of using practical astronomy.

In her book ‘Amherst Patchwork: A History of Amherst County,’ historian and author Sherrie Sneed McLeroy tells of an awesome night, the night the stars fell in Amherst County.

Sherrie is a graduate of ACHS Class of ‘70 and Sweet Briar College. With Sherrie’s permission, the following is quoted from Amherst Patchwork.

November 12, 1833: suddenly, at midnight, the entire sky seemed to open up and “stars” began falling in great numbers. All over the east coast, people tumbled out of their beds and rushed from their houses to witness this terrifying phenomenon.

Although not known for some time, the center, the heaviest concentration, of this “fall” occurred in New Glasgow, Amherst County. Only later would astronomers understand exactly what happened that night. Modern scientists know that Leonid meteor showers occur in space in approximately 33-year cycles and that they originate in the Leo constellation. Most of the meteors burn up in the earth’s atmosphere and never become visible, but the 1833 shower was unique for its density and has never been repeated.

Hundreds of thousands of meteors per hour were seen in the famous 1833 meteor shower. It was the first recorded meteor storm of modern times.

For decades, people in Amherst County told the tale of “the night the stars fell.” Some residents who believed that such events were portents of evil regarded the shower as a bad omen. The calamity which they sensed fell upon Amherst and the nation thirty years after that awesome night at New Glasgow as the north and south entered the Civil War.

The public and all ages are invited. Please support your local library and join us for the Josh Urban backyard astronomy program.

RICHARD TIM JORDAN

Madison Heights

Friends of the Madison Heights and Amherst Library