Thinking of the grandchildren

Well, folks, the ludicrous polls are out there again providing clickbait to anyone needing to worry or gloat over an election 14 months away. Do something more useful, like demanding that all Americans get equal access to ballots when the election does occur. This country will remain a beacon to others only if we are perceived to be a bastion of inclusion, hope, and achievement.

We must welcome all immigrants who come here to better their lives because to accomplish that they first better ours. Throwing barriers before them to satisfy some white supremacy delusion is the beginning of the destruction of the society. Presently, many Republican state governments are writing laws that will limit voter access in majority black or Latino areas. The founders’ goal of this country was one where “all men are created equal”.

We must not bury that goal in a cultish worship of the sociopathic narcissist, Donald Trump. Donald Trump tried to destroy the great experiment by lying to the American people and deserves his punishment. You owe him nothing.

We must also make some progress in slowing climate change if we want our grandchildren to be able to survive on planet Earth. I shouldn’t have to mention it but if any city in the south or especially southwest had lost power for three days this summer the results would have been catastrophic. How many citizens would have survived three days without air conditioning with daily lows in the 90’s and highs over 100?

As the scientists have been saying for decades, climate change is real and it will threaten life as we know it. That should now be obvious and the atmospheric heat build-up is just beginning. You grandparents should consider your descendants every time you travel unnecessarily.

We can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone