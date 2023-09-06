You owe him nothing

Somewhere, in the middle of his administration, I had a letter published that forecast what is now happening to Donald Trump. At the time I wrote that his biggest mistake was in getting elected president where his lies and grifts would become public knowledge.

He could have lived his life getting richer in the mundanity of reality TV but that ended when he became President. Even the least discerning American citizens demand a level of respect and competency that Donald Trump showed no ability or intention of achieving. He continued to lie and fear-monger throughout his administration while encouraging his minions to dismantle one of the planet’s best governments.

Now the chickens are coming home to roost and with his record no American owes him anything. His greed and hubris got him into this mess and no one should help bail him out of it.

Looking beyond the grifter-in-chief, there are still many problems in the country and on the planet which we cannot ignore. First of all, U.S. international leadership doesn’t allow us to turn away from Ukraine’s struggle for victory in Putin’s unnecessary war of aggression. To turn away encourages all other aggressive leaders to do the same.

An example is Communist China’s desire to conquer Taiwan. In our own country we should be dedicating ourselves to expanding our democracy instead of reacting to fear of the other. White supremacist thoughts and actions come solely from cowardice.

Our need for an expanded labor force says we should encourage immigrants instead of walling them out. And our need for a more involved citizenry should be driving us towards the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which would award the Presidency to the winner of the national popular vote. It’s time for Virginia to join.

We can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

Backing Amherst GOP candidates

With billboards and yard signs dotting Amherst County, we know that election season is upon us. Conservatives have some great candidates for school board, state, and county offices endorsed by the Amherst County Republican Committee.

School board candidates David Childress, Dawn Pool, and Angela Wilder are committed to supporting teachers by ensuring strong discipline in the classroom. They believe Critical Race Theory and gender identity indoctrination have no place in public schools.

Regardless of political affiliation, all Amherst County voters should recognize the importance of experience for the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s position. Lyle Carver has over two decades of experience with criminal litigation and keeping criminals off our streets. His opponent, Richard Gilman, has none.

Gilman might be a great civil law attorney at his Lynchburg office, but he has virtually no professional experience that would adequately prepare him to step into the Commonwealth’s Attorney role in Amherst County.

Voting to re-elect Lyle Carver as our Commonwealth’s Attorney is a vote to keep our schools, homes, and community safe, something every citizen wants.

WILLIAM WEGERT

Monroe

Amherst citizens deserve answers

There was chatter, a buzz like never before, leading up to the November 1995 Amherst County Sheriff’s election. The county high school auditorium was overflowing with an estimated 400 citizens — some standing along the outer aisle. Earlier, I had publicly announced a challenge to my nine opponents to the first ever public political forum.

It was quickly organized with discipline and balance and considered a success. During the previous two years, sheriff department images and rumors throughout the community were dismal, regarding conversation with speculation of criminal indictments. With two candidates in the department, one being the chief deputy along with other candidates having zero experience in law enforcement — I saw it as an absolute need for a forum to provide voters a direct and personal profile of each candidate.

Dialogue and questions answered during that evening clearly attributed to an awareness and significant importance in selecting the next Sheriff.

With valid and lingering questions surrounding our Sheriff’s department today, it’s unquestionable that the same opportunity be afforded the voter and candidates in this upcoming election. With four, rather than 10 individuals on stage, much can be learned in two short hours.

Excellence in policing and productive, safe schools are paramount for Amherst to prevail. An answer, currently most elusive and seems to be most pertinent: How is it that a Virginia law enforcement agency (Amherst Sheriff’s Department) meets its long time goal of receiving its Certification of Accreditation?

The Virginia Standards Commission affirms evaluating 190 standards, attesting it to be 100 % in compliance. A proud day for Amherst County, Virginia — to celebrate a rare and herculean task! Simultaneously, the citizens of Amherst County are entitled to be given clear and concise answers explaining how county deputies, investigators and assuming lieutenants and chief deputy to whom they are answerable, can have a homicide investigation and arrest be invalidated in Amherst Circuit Court.

How sad — indeed.

GLENWOOD BURLEY

Richmond

Editor’s note: Burley, an Amherst County sheriff candidate in 1995, refers to the June 2019 homicide of Doris Puleio, 92, who was fatally shot. A murder charge against Justin Jay Sales, a former Amherst resident accused in the shooting, was dropped in December 2021 because of evidentiary-related issues in proceeding to trial. The homicide investigation has been referred to in this year’s race among four candidates seeking to become the county’s next sheriff.

There’s no surplus

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is suggesting we have a “surplus.”

A surplus would mean we have met the most pressing needs of the state and have money left over. He is talking about funds that were either inherited from the last Democratic administration or are the result of unspent budgeted funds.

Let’s be clear — there is no surplus.

Almost 17,000 Virginians with intellectual disabilities are on a waiting list for funding for services and many more are not even eligible for those federally matched programs. VA has not expanded Medicaid access to dental and medical care for rural, poor, aged and disabled people. Community mental health services continue to lag behind other states — there are few residential/treatment options available.

I just traveled through much of the rural southwestern part of our state. The roads and bridges are in terrible shape, there’s no cell service in much of the area, no broad-band, few local physicians, few dentists and doctors are leaving the hospitals. State agencies are not competing with private providers for professional and direct support personnel. Public schools are underfunded, especially in the rural areas, and the cost of a college education is rising.

The governor has prioritized tax cuts that will only benefit the extremely wealthy. The rest of us will suffer from the continued underfunding of essential services and have to pick up the cost of the tax cuts while the wealthy will have to struggle with deciding whether to buy a jet or another new mansion.

There’s no surplus — tax cuts always sound good but it’s a scam like everything this Republican Party does. We need to stop this regression in quality of life for most Virginians and a tax cut will simply speed the descent.

MARK RUSSELL

Lynchburg