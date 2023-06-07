A Republican’s response

Certain individuals write letters to the editor with such regularity that they have the equivalent of a weekly column. However, those who care about this country, its future, and our “inalienable rights to Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” readily dismiss their arguments. Our responses are not complicated and have the added value of making sense to rational people.

We see the clear connection between our constitutional republican principles and that the U.S. has become the most prosperous country and the world’s envy. On the other hand, we want to be like all other countries with secure borders and control over immigration. The rest of the world’s governments understand that secure borders are essential. Still, the current resident of the White House has other ideas and motives that undermine national security and peace.

Speaking of security, we want a president who pursues global peace instead of funding a self-serving proxy war that is taking us to the brink of nuclear annihilation. But, on the other hand, we do not want a president whose only “business” has been politics for half a century and whose family makes millions pedaling his influence.

We believe in the “laws of nature and nature’s God” that establish the family as vital to every stable society throughout history. We see that this same God created us male and female. So we have a good reason for standing against those who want to sexualize children and promote the mutilation of their genitals.

We believe in protecting the lives of all people, including those we cannot yet see with the naked eye. We know that babies are fearfully and wonderfully made in their mothers’ wombs and deserve the same opportunity for life as everyone reading these words has enjoyed. We despise all forms of tyranny of the powerful over the powerless, of which abortion is a prime example.

We understand that every household consistently living beyond its means is headed for a financial crisis; therefore, we reasonably believe that the US government should spend what it takes in and not pass on trillions in debt to our grandchildren. Cutting spending feels like a simple yet rational concept.

And we believe the Founding Fathers had a great idea when writing the First Amendment. Government has no business restraining the freedom of speech or the press. This includes anything I write or say that others find disagreeable or offensive.

Calling it “hate speech” or censoring “misinformation” is a self-serving attempt to control the narrative and prevent individuals from investigating all sides of an issue before coming to their conclusions rather than having someone else think for them. Curtailing the open discussion of ideas is a typical response when those in power fear the truth.

The list could go on. I could write about a justice system weaponized against ordinary citizens but ignoring much more serious crimes committed by those in power. I could discuss the bureaucratic state that has become a fourth all-powerful rail of government and three-letter agencies corrupted at the highest levels. Our country is starting to look frighteningly similar to the dictatorial regimes we fought against in wars that killed millions of our brave soldiers.

This newspaper can continue giving space to letters written by those who dislike the ideas of freedom, limited government, personal autonomy, and our constitutional republic. Thankfully, however, most Americans love this nation despite its flaws. We seek to promote its greatness, sovereignty, economy, and energy independence. And when we have fair elections, that majority will soon have its way.

WILLIAM WEGERT

Monroe

Addressing the debt ceiling

The debt ceiling crisis is now behind us for a while. That the good faith and credit of the country was held hostage by partisan politics for such a long period is a disgrace. My hat goes off to Joe Biden for navigating this legislation through the dangerous rapids it faced in the Congress. We should all be thankful for his history of legislative experience. And we can all be further thankful that the phenomenal economic recovery we’ve experienced in the past two years will continue.

The recession the pundits have been promising is still somewhere in the future, inflation is now down to about 5%, and job growth continues. The debt ceiling is just another of the self-inflicted stumbling blocks that needs to be relegated to the history books. We should all recognize that the money we have in our possession came from our government and if they taxed back all the money they spent or lent we would have nothing to do business with.

Across the world we continue to wonder at the massive damage Putin’s war is doing to Russia. In the past week we saw two groups of anti-Putin Russians invade the country from Ukraine; before being driven back out of Russia they occupied four villages. In addition this week we also saw the first real drone attack on the outskirts of Moscow. This is amazing as these drones had to fly over 300 miles across Russia to reach their targets. Air defense appears to be another very weak spot in Russia’s military capabilities.

As was pointed out recently, Russia’s military went from being considered the second most powerful force in the world to being recognized as the second most powerful force in Ukraine. NATO went from a comatose archaic agreement to the most dynamic defensive endeavor on the planet. This year Finland joined NATO adding over 800 miles to the NATO/Russia border. I don’t know how many more things Putin could have gotten wrong. And in his usual way of getting things completely wrong, Trump considered Putin “genius” for his invasion.

Finally, there are many U.S. companies still supporting Russia’s war on Ukraine by continuing operations there. I would like to inform all of them, including PepsiCo, that I will boycott their products till they change their policy of support for terrorists like Putin.

We can and should do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone