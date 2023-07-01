Be proud of sheriff candidates

Summertime is in full bloom! Cold beer, aroma of sizzling burgers -- the silence and beauty of a sunset, or the majestic power of the ocean stealing all stress from your soul. Life is good. In coming weeks a fall breeze will chill us as we watch leaves turn golden yellows, competing with vibrant reds. Ta-da!

Amherst County is amidst a new Sheriff campaign. Many remember the 1995 "circus" with 10 candidates vying for sheriff. It made national news because it was indeed comical. There we were, blanketing the roadways with every conceivable campaign slogan -- a retired decorated Richmond patrolman, Captain-chief deputy, a rookie Sergeant deputy, an Amherst town detective. It went downhill from there. Yep -- a mechanic, a barber, an animal warden, a young Navy sailor stationed in the Pacific -- and others.

This was unprecedented in politics, especially with so many candidates legally running for the top law enforcement position in a Virginia jurisdiction. Half of this pack had zero qualifications or previous experience in policing. Virginia is among many states that carry no requirements seeking public office, including Sheriff. In recent years there has been in depth discussion leaning toward Virginia General Assembly legislation mandating specific qualifications to file for candidacy of Sheriff in Virginia counties. The elected sheriff of Amherst leading up to the above noted election had no prior law enforcement experience.

Fast forward more than a quarter century -- Amherst can be reasonably proud of the quality policing provided by the leadership of the two most recent Sheriffs. Likewise, credit is due despite budgetary restraints, to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors. County citizens always benefit from the positives derived from a dual partnership of professional public service. Today's image of the street officer vs. citizens portray an alarming culture divide. Lack of respect and appreciation continue to diminish. I see it as counterproductive that politics and police policy have intertwined. Not good, I say. You only need to travel to our Capital City to see it.

These upcoming months of campaigning will be a far cry from our circus of decades past. Amherst County voters are in a unique position this fall. It's crucial to the safety and well being of this community that voters invest in themselves - their children, researching assets and liabilities of each sheriff candidate. The Sheriff and his deputies hold an enormous responsibility upon their shoulders assuring you a safe and secure lifestyle.

Voting for a candidate you "like" is elementary, likely short of substance. Select that individual after you validated their integrity, leadership traits and legacy of police professionalism. Another public official of crucial importance to the community and sheriff -- is your Commonwealth's Attorney. Effective investigations and prosecution of the law are paramount.

It's a demanding time for law enforcement in America: 21st century chiefs or sheriffs face insurmountable challenges. Answerability -- accountability too frequently falls through the cracks. How focused and engaged the voters are in electing qualitative professional candidates will quickly reveal if they made the right choice. The love for being a police officer today has noticeably decreased. Support and respect for officers/deputies likewise dropped. In society toxic environments can flare up instantly -- anywhere. There is this renewed demand for highly qualified police recruits.

Then there is pay. Like teachers, both struggle in the streets and classrooms to survive. I see it as dancing on top of a fence post, balancing survival vs. insanity!

Amherst County should be thankful that you have four known gentlemen seeking to be your next Sheriff. One served honorably in that position for five terms. They know each other, have worked with and for the other. Each has respectful credentials and knows the expectations the citizens of Amherst call upon them to be.

Throughout America we are blessed that law enforcement continues to prevail. If deputies spin an impressive ambassadorship of their Sheriff -- the Sheriff in turn, spins the same ambassadorship of Amherst leaders -- also servants, then we all prevail. The ticket that gets us there -- police professionalism.

Vote -- Amherst proud!

GLENWOOD BURLEY

Richmond

Editor's note: Burley, an Amherst native and retired police officer, ran for Amherst sheriff in 1995.

COVID still a danger

Y’all may not know this but COVID still has a 60% higher mortality rate than the flu. People think the COVID is no big deal now, but it is, especially to me and others who are at risk. I have leukemia and am immunocompromised.

Please understand when I wear a mask or when I ask you to distance, and when I ask if we can eat or visit outside. Please don’t be angry when I open a window during worship services or ask for ventilation during a meeting. I’d love to still have time with my children and grandchildren. I’m just trying to do my best to get that time.

Please stay away from work and public places if you’re sick or at least wear a good mask over your nose and mouth. It’s not only me who doesn’t want to get sick.

Sanitary habits and precautions are a sign of civilized people. Please be one.

PENNY MILLSON-MARTULA

Madison Heights

History repeats itself

The U.S. Supreme Court and its conservative Injustices are imposing archaic, callous, belligerent, elitist immense wealth authoritarian tyranny upon the American people not endured since our victory over the British Monarchy in the American Revolution. The un-American corporate oligarchy is hollowing out our nation and we the people will be left with an empty shaft after the un-American corporate oligarchs extract everything of value from our nation.

We the people must once again demonstrate our resolute determination to bend a knee to no self-appointed, elitist royalty and their political and judicial sycophants, who shall subvert our liberty, equality and democracy for their own vulgar and rabidly selfish aggrandizement.

Make no mistake, political campaign financing is elitist immense wealth invested and wielded as a weapon of mass corruption, discrimination, exploitation and subjugation. We the people and our collective representative authority are not a commodity for corrupt and traitorous political parties and their bought politicians to trade for wealth and inclusion in the un-American corporate oligarchy.

Now, 250 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence. we are once again forced to choose between the strangling bonds of political partisanship or the resolute defiance of authentic fiercely independent Americans worthy of the virtuous self-governance bestowed upon us by the Founding Fathers and patriots, who hazarded all that they possessed to secure our liberty, equality and God-given right to choose our own destiny.

WENDELL WYLAND

Madison Heights