Supreme Court term limits

In Erwin Cherminsky’s book, “A Case Against The Supreme Court,” many good reasons are given for justices’ term limits.

No single person in a democratic society should exercise so much power for so long. The U.S. is the only nation that allows life tenure. And, 49 states have a state Supreme Court with term limits.

Dark-money or wealthy interest groups “who demand fealty to a specific judicial philosophy or ideology” now dominate the dysfunctional nomination process with nominees picked for reasons other than their judgment, ethics, demeanor, wisdom, knowledge of the law or sense of fairness.

Life expectancy is much longer than when the constitution was written. From 1789 to 1970, justices served 15 years on average. In order to serve longer tenure, justices are being nominated at an earlier age, allowing them to serve more than 3 decades in some cases. The younger justices are less experienced and less qualified. And, if a “bad” one without ethics or a highly political activist is appointed, the U.S. is stuck with him/her for decades. A 70 or 80 year-old justice may also have reduced mental alertness or dementia, and be out of step with today’s attitudes, needs, culture and technology.

In addition, the justices have no code of ethics, which all other judges must follow. And, even if corrupt, there is no practical or likely way to have him/her removed in today’s divided politics. A justice can act like a third-world autocrat who’s accountable to nobody; not even the voters and citizens of the United States or the Congress that created the Supreme Court. They are their own judge and jury. The court’s recent use of the “shadow docket,” unsigned, unexplained orders issued without arguments or a hearing at 3 a.m. should be of concern to all. The democratic process cannot work when unelected justices are appointed by “chance.” Nixon’s four appointments reshaped the court that lasted for decades. President Carter was unable to appoint any. Taft appointed five. The voter has little influence. Having a vacancy every two years will give all Presidents equal influence and voters will control the shape of the Court. Knowing which vacancies will occur during the next Presidential election will help voters decide.

A constitutional amendment may be required to eliminate life tenure, but it is essential to not depend on the health of a few justices to preserve freedoms and save democracy.

EUGENE HAYMES

Roseland

Biden making America great again

Well, it’s been another awful week for the two bad boys of the planet. Here the DOJ has ruled that Trump will henceforth have to pay for his own defense in the civil suit brought by E. Jean Carroll. Trump also saw Georgia seat a grand jury to determine if he is to be indicted for trying to interfere with the 2020 vote count in that state.

Trump has applied to the judge hearing the stolen documents case to postpone that trial indefinitely. Wow, what planet does this guy live on? Everyone knows that if you believe yourself innocent you want the trial over ASAP; it is only the guilty that want to “postpone indefinitely.” I’m still waiting for Jack Smith to indict Trump for his televised leadership in the deadly Jan. 6 coup attempt. It only took six weeks from the defeat of John Brown’s force at Harper’s Ferry to try and hang him. The DOJ’s pampering of Trump is today’s travesty of justice.

Also consider the present self-inflicted troubles of Vladimir Putin. Since he started his war Putin has exhibited his ignorance and the pathetic condition of his administration and military, has seen his border with NATO doubled, has seen the Baltic Sea become NATO Lake, and has facilitated a NATO future for Ukraine. Trump and Putin, two pathetic clowns pretending to be leaders.

What happened in Florida this week should be a national concern. State Farm insurance company has decided to join other insurers in not writing policies in that state because the risk is too great. Whether DeSantis and the Florida Republicans like it or not, insurers must consider climate change if/when writing policies or go bankrupt. Florida has greater exposure to climatic change but it affects us all. Consider how many will build or buy homes or invest in businesses that cannot be insured?

Finally, if you want to see someone really making America great again look no further than President Joe Biden. While Trump may have stolen the line from Reagan and put it on a hat, Biden does it.

Biden has reestablished our leadership role in the community of nations and here at home the economy is booming while inflation is rapidly slowing to the Fed’s 2% goal, wages are up, and the continually predicted recession seems more distant than ever.

Forget the hat. For real MAGA change, vote Democratic.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone