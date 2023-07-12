Think for yourselves

The Biden regime and the Democrats, along with their allies in Big Tech and the mainstream media, do not believe Americans can or should think for themselves. They do not want us to make informed decisions based on available facts. Instead, they protect us from what they affectionately call ‘disinformation.’

Not surprising to right-thinking citizens, what the government refers to as disinformation almost always turns out to be true. That fact alone should be a concern to every citizen. Sadly, a portion of the country prefers to be told what to think and believe by the mainstream media, the government’s mouthpiece. History proves they do so to their peril. But who studies such history anymore in school?

The same regime also wants business owners to violate their conscience and perform work and support causes they morally object to. Thomas Jefferson said that no “provision in our constitution ought to be dearer to man than that which protects the rights of conscience against the government.” This shows how much Biden truly cares about the document he swore to uphold.

Biden also wants hard-working Americans to pay off the loans of students who borrowed money for their education. Income redistribution is a foundational principle of socialism, so we should expect nothing less from the Biden regime.

And in a move taken straight from the Marxist playbook, Biden wants to continue promoting class warfare and racism by having leftist universities make admission decisions based on the color of applicants’ skin.

Thankfully, right-thinking judges have seen through the socialist agenda of the current regime and recently rejected all of these moves on constitutional grounds. But the Leftists running our country will not stop until we vote the elected ones out of office and impeach the bureaucrats for their treasonous actions. That day cannot come soon enough.

WILLIAM WEGERT

Monroe

Forgive them

As a Transgender woman, as a member of the LGBTQ community, how do I forgive someone for doing the wrong thing to me? And what if they do the wrong thing intentionally and repeatedly? How do I forgive them?

And what if I’m treated differently from the way you are treated? What if they won’t do business with me, but will do business with you? How do I forgive them?

I won’t just wipe their dust from my feet and move on to the next community. This is my community, too. I won’t isolate myself from them and pretend they don’t exist. We must learn to live together. I won’t treat THEM the way they are treating ME. So how do I forgive them?

How do we love each other as our Creator loves us? What would Jesus do? Jesus, who interacted with and loved the hated and the marginalized in his community, what would Jesus do? Well, I’m neither the Creator nor Jesus, so how do I forgive the ones who hurt me?

Forgiving is a mandate. Forgiving is an act of loving. Sadly, incidents against me and my LGBTQ siblings will be increasing. But I won’t become like the persons who hurt us. I won’t act the way they act. I must learn how to absorb their acts of DISRESPECT, learn how to LIVE with them, to LOVE them, and FORGIVE them.

So please tell me how.

ONNA MCKLENNON

Madison Heights