Tired of Trump’s legal problems

Most importantly, as heat records across the planet fall like raindrops in a summer thunderstorm, ask yourself, “How many thousands would die in the Southwest heat if there was a power outage?” Do that before turning the key and adding more fossil fuel pollution. Folks, we are running on the cliff edge here. Do you really need to burn that gas?

It is unprecedented but this week I found myself in complete agreement with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene when she described the endeavors and accomplishments of President Joe Biden. For a reason completely unfathomable by this writer, she lambasted Biden for being concerned with things like education, medical care, urban and rural problems, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, and, well, you get the drift. She complained that he is trying to finish the great social work started by Franklin Roosevelt and continued by Lyndon Johnson.

It must be very difficult for her to view the miniscule accomplishments of Donald Trump alongside of those of his successor, the proverbial molehill beside a mountain. Incidentally, President Biden agreed with her also. Yesterday he tweeted some of her speech with “I approve this message.” above it.

And I found myself agreeing with Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s statement about the American people being tired of Trump’s legal problems. You are right, Mr. Speaker. We are tired of it and want to see Mr. Trump fitted for an orange jumpsuit and occupying a cell in Kansas for the rest of his life. We’ve had enough of his lies, his crimes, his attempts to destroy our democracy, his racism, his misogyny and so forth.

Enough of him and his acolytes like Bob Good. They have no business anywhere near the governance of a great country; they have never proven themselves worthy of such honor.

For those who are too busy or think politics is too dirty for you to get involved with, consider this. Government is defined as the sole part of a society that can use force to get its way. So get involved. Especially you young people; you’re going to have to live with present government decisions even after all those old selfish Trumpians are dead and gone.

And last but not least, Vladimir Putin has again made the hunger a weapon in his war on Ukraine. He has started destroying Ukrainian grain stocks and transportation facilities. His inhumanity is only surpassed by his ignorance.

Do better. Go “all in” for Joe.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

Despite faults, Biden making progress

Boy, the writer from Monroe, in last week’s issue trotted out every cliché about Democrats, Biden and liberals you could possibly imagine. I am surprised he didn’t say we wear horns and carry pitchforks. There is no arguing with such viewpoints; it gets you nowhere. Are these sentiments new and have something to do with Trump, the Orange Jesus, or have they been around for a long time? Has hatred of the other always been a feature of American politics?

If you could go back in time and ask an Irish worker in Nelson County in the later part of the 19th century he would have something to say about it and so would the teacher who lost his job during the McCarthy era or the bell-bottomed protester against the Vietnam War during the 60s. Oppenheimer would have something to say about it.

But now about 30 to 40% of the population thinks the so-called dominant culture of this country is oppressing them. I have news for them: the culture oppresses everyone, liberal and conservative alike. and with social media it is impossible to keep up with what is cool and hip if those are even terms still in use. And parents are always behind what their children love and admire.

But then to think Donald Trump is the means for their redress is laughable. He is our first gangster president, our first thug as president. But then I am just doing what the writer from Monroe did, which is calling people names.

You can contrast that, though, with what Biden has done. In March 2021 when the pandemic was really getting going, 6 million people filed for unemployment in one month — in one month. Now they are all back to work and then some. Biden is investing in America. He has his faults, and he is old and sometime in the future we are going to have to figure out how to pay for all of this, which means taxes. What worries me is what happens when Trump is either convicted and sentenced, or he loses the nomination to somebody else, or he runs and loses again. Will he try to really overthrow the government this time? Will the writer from Monroe try to help him?

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

Rural students deserve better

Families in rural Virginia are well acquainted with the frustrations that come with sending their children to schools that do not match their educational needs. Parents, especially in the Lynchburg area, who desire alternatives to public education often experience a lack of other options within their geographical area. If local policymakers take steps to adopt strong school choice legislation, students in rural Virginia communities could reap the rewards of schooling tailored to their unique needs and preferences.

Education Savings Accounts are one creative method of fostering a more diverse range of schooling options for rural students. ESAs direct money into the hands of parents and students, giving them the freedom to use their child’s funds to send them to schools both within and outside their zip code, such as private schools. Parents typically have the flexibility of using the money on other qualifying education tools and services such as hiring tutors or therapists and buying textbooks.

Flexibility and affordability are two of the greatest benefits of ESAs. ESAs even promote the formation of micro schools or learning pods spearheaded by parents who desire an education tailored precisely to their child’s unique needs. Parents simply direct their ESA dollars towards micro school lessons taught in approachable environments including libraries that facilitate intimate class sizes of 15 pupils per instructor. Using ESA dollars, rural Virginians could band together to establish their own micro schools at a convenient location for everyone. Micro schools already have begun to spring up naturally in states with ESA legislation in place, such as Arizona, where one micro school chain boasts a network of roughly 150 schools. In both Arizona and Florida, rural private school enrollment has doubled over the past two decades in conjunction with robust education choice policies, including ESAs. This growth proves that when given the freedom, parents will find alternatives to support the individual needs of their students.

My parents chose to educate my three siblings and me at home instead of sending us to public schools located more than 20 minutes away from the rural town where we grew up. But their decision to educate us at home came at the cost of living off one income while my mother stayed home to teach us, a sacrifice many underserved families simply cannot afford to make.

Besides ESA’s, an additional idea Virginia policymakers should consider are tax credits. Oklahoma is a model when it comes to using tax credits to enhance educational quality and choice. Their Parental Choice Tax Credit Act allows families outside of the public school system to receive a refundable tax credit for their education expenses each year. Simply tracking their expenses and filing their receipts at the end of each school year would make them eligible for the credit and reduce the costs associated with opting out of local public schools.

Regardless of their income level or place of residence, every student in rural Virginia should have the type of education they desire right within reach. In my capacity as the Grassroots Engagement Director for Americans for Prosperity-Virginia, I am hosting a listening session this summer to better understand the educational roadblocks parents face in rural Virginia and how we can implement solutions. Consider joining me at my upcoming event on Thursday, July 27 at Liberty Mountain Conference Center in Lynchburg starting at 6:30 p.m. It will be a unique opportunity to voice your thoughts for unleashing more alternatives to education in our region.

With pressure from parents, lawmakers during the next legislative session will be encouraged to secure a much-needed win for school choice and usher in the diversity of education our region deserves.

TYLER TURNER

Americans for Prosperity- Virginia’s Grassroots Engagement Director for Lynchburg & Roanoke region