In reference to the June 16 article on the front page of the Lynchburg News & Advance about the Confederate monument at the Amherst Courthouse, I partially concur with my sweet neighbor Sandra Esposito, who said that the timing of the placement of this memorial was complicated. Yes, the Amherst County monument and all the similar ones were placed by many of the daughters of the Confederate veterans, who at that time were dying of old age, having survived the war.

In 1894 these women had formed an organization to do this, called the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC). And, I agree that the issue is complicated, horrifically so. It is an unsettled history that reverberates today to the issues of poverty and hate: nationally and locally, in our own county of Amherst. Yet I disagree with Sandra: the monument must be removed.

The 1920s are when my great aunts, Mable and Lena, became part of the movement to commemorate their beloved father, my great grandfather Valerius (Val) McGinnis, who had survived the war. After the war, he walked back home barefoot from the surrender at Appomattox. Val became a magistrate in Clifford and lived the rest of his life in Amherst County. One of his brothers, Edward Beverly (Ned), was shot in the forehead in battle, but survived, and became longtime Treasurer of Amherst County. Val and Ned’s other brother, Thomas Waller McGinnis, was killed in a battle near Mt. Jackson, Virginia.

This is the complicated part. Their mother, Mary Virginia Goode McGinnis, purportedly saw Thomas’s death in a dream and sent Hugh Wright, an enslaved man, a man whose entire family was enslaved by the McGinnis family, to bring back Thomas’s body. I have a letter that Thomas wrote from the battlefield, stained with what looks like his blood. In it he sends greetings to everyone, including “the servants” aka, the enslaved. How must that have felt to Hugh, bringing back the body of a young man whose growing up you had witnessed, maybe even cared for, and yet who died fighting to keep you and your children in bondage, as property, with no more inalienable rights than a horse or a pig?

Some 30 years ago, I wrote a letter to the editor questioning why a monument that made a significant portion of the Amherst County population feel degraded was in front of the Amherst Courthouse. I believed then and do now feel this is a heartfelt question of justice, fairness, and decency.

My letter asked, why was there a monument erected to honor people who had fought for a terrible idea and for a dishonorable cause? It is my place and my right to ask this question. My mother’s Amherst County grandfather, Val McGinnis and her great grandfather, C. Taliaferro Thompson, fought for the Confederacy. I know that my mother dearly loved her Grandpa “V”. And I also know my Great Grandfather Val McGinnis, in his later years, helped to pay for the education of the first two African American teachers in Amherst County. My mother’s grandfathers were beloved men. They were good to their families. But, both, by fighting for the Confederacy, had supported not just a lost cause, but a heinous one.

I was educated in Amherst County, and have lived most of my life here. I remember when integration came to Amherst County High School. All the trophies won by the black teams were thrown away. We heard there were mobs with chainsaws coming to protest integration. This was in the late 1960s. It was a hurtful time. But I was so proud of how several decades later; Amherst County opposed the Ku Klux Klan, by holding a peace rally at the high school as an alternative activity.

Under the First Amendment, the Amherst supervisors legally had to grant permission for the KKK to march, so they approved a route only around one block, in front of the old courthouse. Only five KKK members showed up to spew hate. With the many people at the alternative peace rally, and with those of us who showed up to protest the KKK march, I felt we, as Amherst County citizens, had helped to stand up for what is right and good, and to oppose the hateful message of white supremacy. But today, I see there is a long, long way to go.

To those who say they have a right to honor those who fought for the Confederacy, I say, wait, it’s complicated. I ask some questions. First, where, then, are the Amherst County monuments to our soldiers who fought and died in the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan?

We here in Amherst County have lost ancestors, relatives, grandparents, uncles, and family in those wars. In fairness, shouldn’t they have monuments as patriots serving our nation? My uncle, Hill Carter McGinnis from Monroe, built an airplane from plans when he was 15. Flew it all around the airfield in Lynchburg, in Amherst, and even down to Newport News. He joined the Navy to fly in WW II. Killed. I’d like a monument to that young man, who was sacrificed to fight against Nazism and for democracy.

Truthfully, the only just reason for monuments that honor soldiers and the war dead is because they sacrificed their lives for good, noble causes, in defense of liberty and to protect freedom for all people. For those, like my great grandfathers who fought for an unjust cause, there should be no public monument. We can memorialize them privately, through family stories handed down, but not by glorifying what they were fighting for with a public monument. Again, the question is, why is this the only war monument at the Amherst Court House? Is a monument that is a de facto white racial superiority statement (placed by the UDC which historically venerated the KKK) the only cause our County really wants to honor? If so, shame.

Secondly, for those who say that our ancestors fought in the Civil War to protect their families, and their land, I acknowledge that our brave forebears, slaveholder or not, may have believed they only were fighting to protect their families. However, from our place in history now, and for some moral Virginians at the time, any realistic look at the “Lost Cause” is that those Confederate soldiers fought and gave their lives to further the perpetuation of slavery, and for the money it brought to a wealthy few in the South.

My great aunt Mable told me she played with a trunk full of worthless Confederate money. Her mother, my Great Grandmother Elizabeth Hill from Nelson County never knew what it was to have to dress herself until she was 16, when the women, who were enslaved by her Hill and Ligon families, were set free. I know exactly where the enslaved were sold in Clifford, my mother showed me. Family stories suffice for me to know the sale of a human being is evil.

Looking back on the reality of the conflict that nearly tore the United States of America in two, we see that the tired rationale that the war was about states rights is a farce. That argument is about as believable as my fourth grade history book that taught me (at my whites-only public school in Clifford) that slaves had happy lives, didn’t have to work hard, and had kind masters. As a part of my college education (also here in Amherst County) I had a chance to read from the actual, original historic texts in the library, exactly what the newspapers here in our area of Virginia were saying during the time of the Civil War. Believe me, it was not prattling about the cause of states rights, it was about how like ignorant beasts the slaves were, and how superior, in every way, their wealthy slave owners were.

I don’t know about all the folks who came to that Amherst Board of Supervisors meeting from outside our area, but growing up here in Amherst County as I did, the past has NEVER been in the past. As a kid I heard whispers about a harsh overseer down by the Tye River, and more recently about the hanging of a slave. Like it was yesterday. So in response to Sam Bryant who said the monument was not hurting anyone, I respectfully disagree. Memories endure, so does pain.

In closing, how can fighting for the Confederate side ever be defined as good, right, or noble? It can’t. Anyone today who does not recognize this as a fact, is either poorly educated, willfully closing their eyes to the truth, or in the case of those who venerate white supremacy, evil.

“One nation, indivisible...” My feeling is, either we support the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, its laws, and are willing to accept and to rectify the reality of past/not past history with the wrongs that our country was responsible for having committed, and then to work toward making things right, or we are not worthy of being citizens of our great, imperfect nation.

Take the Confederate monument down. And if we need a monument, then put one up that glorifies the noble ideals our country was founded on, freedom and justice for all.

ELLA MAGRUDER

Amherst

COVID still much a danger

Y’all may not know this but COVID still has a 60% higher mortality rate than the flu. People think the COVID is no big deal now, but it is, especially to me and others who are at risk. I have leukemia and am immunocompromised.

Please understand when I wear a mask or when I ask you to distance, and when I ask if we can eat or visit outside. Please don’t be angry when I open a window during worship services or ask for ventilation during a meeting. I’d love to still have time with my children and grandchildren. I’m just trying to do my best to get that time.

Please stay away from work and public places if you’re sick or at least wear a good mask over your nose and mouth. It’s not only me who doesn’t want to get sick.

Sanitary habits and precautions are a sign of civilized people. Please be one.

PENNY MILLSON-MARTULA

Madison Heights