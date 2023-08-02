Indictments keep coming

Well folks, another week and more indictments for Trump and his pack of lawyers to deal with. And these include him asking a worker to destroy the “record of criminality.” WOW, where have I heard that before?

These new indictments may cause additional delays in the stolen papers trial and that will only make it more troublesome. Jack Smith should be removing all the roadblocks to a speedy conviction of this criminal instead of knocking more holes in an already bumpy road. And let’s see that indictment for the January 6th crimes. That’s the biggie in my mind; that’s when Trump tried to establish his dictatorship on top of the murdered body of our democracy.

Of course, the big problem is that Trump or his followers don’t have the morality or mental capacity of Richard Nixon. What has happened to the Republican Party? Does one have to be a certified idiot to be a member in good standing? Not a morning goes by that I don’t sincerely hope to read that a Republican leader has told Trump that the grift is over, the jig is up. Go away!! When will the Republican masses demand their leadership return to governing?

Does Joe Biden and the Dems have to do all the work setting conditions for a rapidly expanding GDP while the Republicans hold sham hearings on a nobody and UFO’s? The far-right House Republicans, including our own dufuss, have now left Washington for a 6-week holiday after doing virtually nothing for months. Meanwhile Biden’s programs and policies have sparked a phenomenal economic recovery. House Republicans have passed only one of the 12 bills necessary to keep the government going. Is there no limit to their waste of time? Keep America going great, vote Democratic.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

We deserve better

Dear Constituents of Representative Bob Good,

Our elected Congressional Representative, Bob Good, made this statement about a possible government shutdown this fall because of an inability to pass a budget.

“We should not fear a government shutdown… Most of what we do up here is bad anyway.”

We elected him to keep the government running and to make improvements in governance for the benefit of Virginians and all Americans. His disdainful and condescending comment does not exhibit a determination or commitment to improving government.

Bob Good will continue to receive his $174,000 a year salary whether the government shuts down or not. We, the taxpayers, are paying his salary. Why should he be paid to NOT do his job? We need to elect a representative who will work hard for improvements.

DENISE WILCOX

Keswick

Please do your research

I read with interest Tyler Turner’s letter to editor in last week’s edition and decided to research the Americans for Prosperity organization. Before being duped into thinking this is an organization in which you might like to join, and a meeting that you might like to attend, please do your research.

The Americans for Prosperity is an influential, extreme-right-wing political advocacy group. It grew out of the Tea Party movement and is funded by the Koch brothers, one of whom has passed and the other remains an extreme right-wing conservative.

Programs this group have opposed include the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid Expansion, and collective bargaining for public trade unions and right to work laws. Of course, they support education — anything but public education! The bottom line is your tax dollars should be used to finance anything and everything but a public educational system.

Don’t be hoodwinked — before attending the Americans for Prosperity meeting and/or joining this extreme group, please do your research!

CAROLYN BOSIGER

Forest