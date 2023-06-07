Amherst County High School is set for a major expansion to begin at some point this year in the form of a new auditorium and renovated dining space, a project talked about for years that is finally set to come to fruition.

A feature of the addition that will bring change to a school with nearly seven decades of history is a Sports Hall of Fame display to showcase the school’s many athletic accomplishments. Two pillars of sports for the Lancers, former baseball coach Jim Procopio and Mickey Crouch, former football coach who recently died, have helped enrich that history, each delivering state title victories in their tenures.

Anyone who’s been in the Amherst County High School gym has looked up at the walls to gaze on the maroon banners that display the accomplishments that athletics has racked up over the years. Procopio and Crouch are among the faces who helped deliver some of those feats.

Procopio coached the Lancers from 1968 to 1985 and led the program to three state title victories in 1974, 1978 and 1979. The baseball field, fittingly, recently was named in his honor.

Though it’s been nearly 40 years since he last coached, his legacy remains strong as embodied by a large crowd of supporters who gathered at the school Feb. 21 for a night of appreciating the coach. The heartfelt gathering included much laughter, tears and memories as Procopio was honored as a mentor and father figure to former players, many who showed up for the occasion that resembled a family reunion.

The Amherst County High School community also was saddened recently to hear of the death of Mickey Crouch, who coached the varsity football team from 1992 to 2001.

An Altavista native, Crouch steered the Lancers to a 77-39 record in 10 seasons and a 56-12 state finals victory over Sherando High School in 1995. The Lancers were state runners-up in 1994 and 1998, respectively.

David Pugh, one of his former players who now sits on the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, described Crouch as “an old-school, hardnosed coach who believed in tough love, and that was exactly the type of coach Amherst needed and it’s also the exact type of person this world could use a few more of.”

Two leaders, two legacies, they each helped the Lancers succeed to new heights and this newspaper joins the community in saluting them. These are just two of the many examples of those daily influencing lives of Amherst County students, in all schools, for the better.

Exciting days are ahead for the high school as its physical footprint expands, but as change comes, the school and Amherst community should cherish memories of bygone years as much as it can. That’s the foundation that is priceless and resonates with Lancers from all generations.