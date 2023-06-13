Beauty was surrendered because her family could no longer care for her, we understand that but sadly Beauty does not. We tried our very best to reassure her but it may take a few days plus extra TLC to get a smile from her. Beauty is her original name and that she is. We hope we can help her. We hope someone will help her. She’s done nothing wrong. We didn’t push it with dog testing her, we didn’t want to stress her out further.