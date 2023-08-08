Sweet Sweet Blanca! She has stolen all of our hearts, we know people love black cats but no one ever comes to get them. Blanca here wants to prove everyone that black cats are awesome. She is around 8 weeks old and looking for her forever home! Please stop by to visit our beautiful girl or see our website at www.amherstanimalshelter.org.
Pet of the week: Blanca
