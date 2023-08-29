Meet BoJack! He came in as a stray and has been a perfect dog in our care. His hold is now up even though posted as found and brought to the shelter. So we did a thing that keeps males from wondering...he was neutered.

Besides all the health benefits of neutering male dogs, the fact is they roam less and we don't need more puppies. Shelters are overwhelmed with puppies and adult dogs right now. We are over capacity at the moment, our rescues are full so we are depending on adoptions and reclaims to save lives.

We hope BoJack gets a lot of interest because he's gorgeous and a good boy. At about 1 year old and 47 pounds, he's on the smaller side, he's a great size and a super nice dog. He's quiet, knows sit and walks great on a leash. BoJack is both dog and cat-friendly and would love children too. Look at his gorgeous colors! We think he's a Beagle-Catahoula mix.