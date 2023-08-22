A dream is a wish your heart makes when you’re fast asleep. In dreams you will lose your heartaches. Whatever you wish for, you keep. I’m Cinderella, and the dream my heart makes is to go home with you. This shelter is no place for a princess like me.

All day, all I hear is the dogs barking, other cats meowing, and people looking and poking at me. It’s quite overwhelming, but I’m remaining a sweet nice girl! I just like to hide under my blankets, but with all this chaos, can you blame me? With a princesses name, I should be treated like royalty, not living my life in this small kennel. With the special, my adoption fee is only $25 and that includes my vaccines and my spay! Please feel free to come see me at the shelter, or put in an application here: www.amherstanimalshelter.org.