This traffic stopper has been named Darby. Talk about a gorgeous Plot Hound! Look at those swirls of colors. Darby showed up at a person’s home and didn’t want to leave, but their outdoor dog wasn’t welcoming her at all. After a few days she never went back to wherever she came from so the finder brought her in hoping her owner was looking for her. After all she was wearing a collar, just no ID or chip.

But many days have passed and they never came when posted as found. Maybe they will see this post instead? As you can see by her nice teeth she is on the younger side at 2 years old. She weighs 58 pounds and was well cared for. She’s dog friendly. Upon cat testing a cat hissed at her and she flew out of the room!

Darby flashes a great smile and is food motivated making future training easier. Darby’s hold was up last week. She’d love a family to call her own as she is super social. To apply visit www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.