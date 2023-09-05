What a face! Hugh’s smile is contagious. He’s a complete hambone. Hugh, like so many other dogs posted here, are not getting reclaimed. You have to wonder how their dog is missing and no one comes, days pass into weeks and they sit here waiting for their families. Hugh’s hold was up on Aug. 22 so it’s safe to say no one is coming.

Hugh is about 2 years old and weighs a solid 58 pounds. Not sure what is cuter, those ears or that enthusiastic smile. Hugh needs an active family or one with a fenced yard because when taken out for pictures or walks he has bursts of energy. He does pull on a leash but he’s just so happy to get out of his kennel he doesn’t know what to do with himself. He is dog-friendly backed up quickly when a cat decided to whack him in the face. He knows sit and takes treats very gently. He’s a big hugger too! Hugh is a super fun guy and hoping for a nice family to come meet him. To apply please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.