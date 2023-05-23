My name is Lucy! Don’t let my silly “I know everything” smirk fool you! Oh, who are we kidding? I’m a cat....therefore I do know everything! One of the most important things that I know is that I am the best cat here! Well, I’m sure there are others here at the shelter that would disagree with me, but what do they know?
I’m a sweet, gentle girl that is just happy to have my ears scratched and belly rubbed. Oh, I forgot to mention, I did come to the shelter with my children, and they’ve all found homes, yet I’m still here and I can’t understand why. Is there anyone out there that can spare a little space for me? I promise to be on my best behavior!