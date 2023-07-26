We can’t say enough good things about Midnight. The happiest dog in the shelter.

Midnight must have missed humans so much that he almost acted like it was a party coming to the shelter. So many new friends, he was overwhelmed by the people wanting to meet him and take him for walks.

He is happy 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There is no bringing him down.

He takes life very seriously, smiles uncontrollably and that tail never stops.

Midnight is 2 years old, 63 pounds, a gorgeous healthy shiny coat and he put up with this silly hat photo shoot like a champ to grab your attention!

He is dog-friendly and but no cats.

If you need a dog to lift your spirits, come get some Midnight lovin’.