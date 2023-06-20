This Macho Man is Tyson! He came to us as a surrender because he lost his owner and home. He did nothing wrong. He's big, yes he's big but omg we love this knuckle head! Tyson is 4 years old, he weighs 84 pounds. So he's not your average size but his personality is big too, that's what makes him a staff favorite. Don't try playing tug of war with him because you won't win. W
Tyson has been on restricted shorter walks and sadly for the time being missing out on playing with other dogs. Yet he still wears a smile. He's dog friendly. Tyson knows "sit" and loves catching treats midair! Yes, Tyson is a really great dog! He can be adopted after his treatment this week but will need to remain calm after for a period of time.