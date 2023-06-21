The Amherst County Planning Commission on June 15 voted to recommend approval of a special exception permit for a photography venue and event place for weddings, tea parties and other similar uses at a property in Gladstone.

The 81-acre site at 2409 Riverville Road is zoned Agricultural Residential, A-1. Phyllis Maire, the applicant, said the property is a large, beautiful spacious piece of property.

“I’m hoping that it will be a draw to people,” Maire told the commission.

The property is surrounded by agriculturally-zoned land with a single-family dwelling to the southeast, an old CSX laydown yard to the east and vacant land. Maire proposes to make use of both parcels for the photography venue and special events space; however, she will not be proposing any special events on the lot across the railroad tracks, according to county documents.

“I just love serving people,” Maire said during the June 15 meeting, adding her goal is to bring something unique and nice to the Gladstone area.

The commission’s recommendation of approval, which heads to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, includes a condition that a parking attendant shall direct traffic with events greater than 75 guests.

Also during the meeting, the commission recommended approval of special exception permit for a short-term rental for a property at 1648 S. Coolwell Road. That request will also go before the board of supervisors in the near future.

The 10-acre site is zoned General Residential, R-2, and applicant Verna Sellers said it has been in the family since 1920 and the family wants to share it with others.

In other news from the meeting, Amherst County Co-Director of Community Development Tyler Creasy said a new Cookout restaurant in Madison Heights is nearing the construction phase. The food chain is moving forward with a permit to demolish to former Long John Silver building in between Seminole Drive and Lakeside Driver and build a new restaurant, according to Creasy.

A site plan for a Dunkin Donuts in a former Biscuitville in Madison Heights also has received approval from all agencies involved in the review process and is getting closer to moving forward, Creasy said.