The company proposing a new 50-megawatt solar facility in the Piney River area of Amherst County is holding a Piney River Solar Trail Ride/Walk on Aug. 9.

Energix representatives will be on hand to speak with attendees about the proposed project that is subject to zoning approval from county officials. The event is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The meeting point is the Piney River Trailhead, 3124 Patrick Henry Highway in Piney River.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own bike and sneakers for walking or riding. The company will provide free food from the Amherst Corner restaurant.

RSPV at pineyriversolarproject.com. More information on the proposed project is on the website.

