Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash Sept. 8 in Amherst County. The crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. on U.S. 60, less than a mile east of Virginia 778.

A 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling east on U.S. 60 when it crossed the centerline and struck head-on a westbound 1986 Chevrolet C15 flatbed pickup truck, according to state police. The impact of the crash caused the Infiniti to spin around, run off the eastbound side and come to rest in a ditch, a VSP news release said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, John K. Cooper, 64, of Amherst, was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries the following morning, the release said. He was not wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, an 88-year-old man, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the release. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Infiniti, Logan G. Corbin, 22, of Stuarts Draft, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt, the release stated.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.