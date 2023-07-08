A person was shot Friday afternoon in downtown Amherst in the area of South Main and East Court streets, the Amherst Police Department said in a news release issued early Saturday.

At about 4:33 p.m. Friday, the town police department was dispatched to that section of South Main Street for a report of an individual with a gunshot wound, according to the release.

An individual was located in the area with life-threatening injuries, the release said. Officers immediately provided first aid and Amherst County Public Safety personnel arrived to treat the victim, according to town police. The Amherst Police Department determined the suspect was still on the scene and he was immediately detained, the release said.

Zachary Chase Walker, 18, of Amherst, was charged with one count each of malicious wounding, using a firearm in commission of a felony and brandishing a firearm, according to town police.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police also responded to the incident, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing. The department asks anyone with information about the incident to reach out to Captain Watts or Investigator Floyd at (434) 946-9300.

- Justin Faulconer