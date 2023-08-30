A public hearing on a proposed 2% increase to Amherst County’s meals tax is planned for the county board of supervisors’ Sept. 19 meeting.

The board on Aug. 15 unanimously approved an additional $14 million to fund a construction and renovation project at Amherst County High School, bringing the total funds allocated between the county and Amherst County School Board to $32 million. The added money from the county could come from the proposed 2% meals tax that, if approved, could provide a new funding stream for other capital improvement projects to upgrade or repair facilities and needs throughout the county, according to county officials.

The current meals tax is 4%. If the tax is increased by 2%, it would equal the meals tax in the Town of Amherst and would be .5% below the city of Lynchburg’s tax, according to the county.

The county also plans to use money from an unassigned general fund balance that is a reserve. Tom Martin, the county board of supervisors’ chair, said he views the reserve fund as a “stopgap” measure and a meals tax increase would be “for very good reasons.”

Martin said in his nearly four years on the board, the supervisors have refrained from raising the real estate tax rate and implemented a new cigarette tax. He said the board has worked hard to keep from raising taxes but noted the need to invest in the county’s future and meeting demands of county growth that is on the horizon with several pending residential developments, particularly in Madison Heights.

During the Aug. 15 meeting the board’s financial consultant, R.T. Taylor of Davenport, advised the board can take on taking more debt capacity in a fiscally responsible manner.

Supervisor David Pugh has said he doesn’t support a meals tax increase, pointing to financial struggles many are having in the negative effects from inflation, particularly in buying groceries. He said he feels the board is “playing with fire” if it uses too much of the reserve to go toward the high school project.

Supervisor Claudia Tucker said she views a meals tax increase as a “fair tax” since residents choose to dine out as compared to a real estate tax rate increase that is across the board for all property owners. Pugh said he wants the county to continue the trend of not raising real estate taxes and keeping the cost of living affordable as possible.

Martin told Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells he could not fault him for inflation’s effects on the high school construction that saw a few bids come in much higher than anticipated. He said he thinks the educational system is a major area of need as the county continues to grow in Madison Heights.

“Popular chains are not going to come unless you have the population and homes to support them,” he said.

County Administrator Jeremy Bryant said the unassigned fund balance is an option.

“I don’t know staff’s highest priority is to pull from that,” Bryant told the board recently.

A 2% meals tax hike would generate about $600,000 per year and would not strain the reserve fund, Bryant said. County staff is working with more applicants for projects that will support more county growth, he said.

“We are going to grow,” Bryant said. “Amherst County is being highly looked at right now. We know there are going to be more needs for future capital improvements. Staff does recommend looking at the meals tax and dedicating it as funding stream for capital improvement plan items.”

The public hearing on the meals tax increase proposal will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the public meeting room of the county administration building, 153 Washington St., Amherst.

Meanwhile, the high school project will include:

A new 1,400-seat auditorium and fine arts classrooms for band, chorus and theater

A new kitchen and dining commons

Renovation of the existing cafeteria to include new restrooms, four classrooms and meeting spaces

Renovation of restrooms in the school

Renovation of the old auditorium to include a new nursing lab, three classrooms and two offices

Renovation of the old band/chorus room to be converted into a cosmetology lab

Renovation of the welding lab to add five new welding bays

Renovation of the culinary arts lab

Construction of a new agriculture sciences lab that will focus on horticulture and hydroponics.

Construction of a baseball/softball field house that will include restrooms, concessions, changing rooms for teams and an indoor training area.

Wells said the higher than anticipated costs of the high school project have put two capital improvement projects for the school division on hold: improvements to the school’s football stadium and an addition at Elon Elementary School. The Elon school needs more space, Wells has said.

In a news release following the supervisors’ Aug. 15 funding decision for the high school, Amherst County Public Schools officials said they are determined to ensure the new facilities are being designed in a way that will help foster community engagement in our schools.

“These new facilities will not only serve our students but will also serve the residents of our county for years to come,” the ACPS release said. “The approval of this project demonstrates the community’s commitment to our schools and the future of our county. It also serves as an example of how the school division and county leadership, when working together, can overcome obstacles and achieve a positive outcome.”