Recent changes to policy and services in Amherst County’s two public libraries, including automatic renewals and nixing overdue fees, have been highly effective, according to an annual report for fiscal year 2023 that ended June 30.

Larry Langhans, a member of the Amherst County public libraries’ board of trustees, presented the report to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 5.

“We made it easier for patrons to come to the library and do business with the library, in my opinion,” Langhans said.

He explained the implementation of automatic renewals means patrons receive three-week reminders on checked out books. They get reminders up to three times about the automatic renewals, he said.

Langhans also spoke about removing fines for overdue books.

“They have enough costs in their lives,” he said of library patrons. “If they bring the book back and it’s not damaged … they don’t have to pay a fine even if it’s late.”

The Amherst Public Library system employs 11 full-time and six part-time staff members between its two locations in the town of Amherst and Madison Heights. In the most recent fiscal year from July 2022 to June 2023, the staff assisted about 67,650 visitors, shelved more than 88,000 items, and purchased and catalogued about 5,700 new items, according to the report.

Library staff obtained $9,540 in emergency connectivity grant funding to reduce the costs of circulating internet hotspots to the community, the report states. Laghans said the library system received grant funding that fully paid for 41 hotspots that are constantly checked out.

The library system also obtained grant funding that paid 80% of libraries’ public and staff internet at the two locations, according to Laghans. The libraries also have seen an uptick in digital materials being used, he said.

In fiscal year 2023, the library system’s operating budget of $233,420 was offset by $196,590 in annual state aid, the report shows.