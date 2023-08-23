The Amherst County Recreation, Tourism and Cultural Development department 2022-23 annual report presented during the county board of supervisors’ Aug. 15 meeting tracked participation at two county senior centers.

The senior center at the Monroe Community Center averaged 79 participants per month; the senior center in Amherst that meets at Second Stage Amherst averages 110 participants per month, according to the report.

“These centers meet twice a week and the hope is the participant numbers will continue to grow as we move forward,” the report states.

Senior center trips occur once per month and has included Roanoke, Farmville, Charlottesville and Lynchburg as destinations. The centers also celebrate holidays and birthdays once per month.

The department also helps sponsor senior luncheons six months of the year, which relaunched in May 2022 after a hiatus because of the pandemic. Those luncheons have averaged more than 175 participants in 2022 and this year, the document states.

Bingo held every Friday at the Coolwell Community Center has averaged 123 participants a month. The Aging Well Exercise program for seniors also are held at First Baptist Church in Monroe, which consists of exercises including chairs, stretching and light aerobics. The class averages 33 participants per month.

Mill Creek Lake Park in northwestern Amherst County has had a tremendous amount of usage this spring and summer because of the beach area and the addition of the new water swing, the report states.

“We have heard very positive comments concerning the park and as we add more amenities it will become even more popular to the public,” the documents reads.