A 26-year veteran of law enforcement and former Amherst County Sheriff’s captain, Mike Robinson, formally announced Monday he is running for sheriff in the Nov. 7 election.

Robinson, who worked for the Amherst sheriff’s department from 1992 to December 2015, was surrounded by supporters as he made the announcement on the grounds of the Amherst courthouse. He said he has spent his entire adult life in public safety, first joining the Monelison Volunteer Fire and Rescue agency in 1988 and still serves there.

“While the past is so important, we must understand that the future of the profession of law enforcement has greatly changed,” Robinson said. “Delivering law enforcement in society today is challenging and it will be successful with strong relationships built upon the Sheriff’s Office and the community. We must build these strong partnerships between and the Sheriff’s Office to be effective in dealing with issues within our own community.”

After retiring from the Lynchburg Police Department in October 2018, Robinson began working for Municipal Emergency Services, which serves the needs for multiple law enforcement agencies, as a sales representative. He said he will work to build strong partnerships between the community and sheriff’s department to be effective in serving needs of the county.

“I pledge to lead the dedicated and selfless men and women of our Sheriff’s Office to ensure that we are active in community groups, neighborhoods, schools and churches,” Robinson said.

Also running for sheriff is Jimmy Ayers, who held the position from 1996 to 2015; current Amherst County Sheriff’s Maj. Eric Elliott and R. Dale Meeks Jr., an Amherst sheriff’s deputy.

Robinson said the county deserves “the best and most professional” sheriff’s office and for that happen change must occur.

“We simply cannot continue doing what we are doing, nor can we can go backward,” Robinson said. “We must be forward thinking, creative and innovative. We must bring in new leadership with new vision and new ideas. We will recruit, hire, train and retain the best and brightest deputies available.”

The department must have character-driven leaders who have experience to take the department to the next level, Robinson said. “Maintaining the status quo is unacceptable and is a disservice to our community.”

He said the “illicit” drug epidemic in the county must be addressed.

“We are losing our young adults at an alarming rate to fentanyl,” Robinson said. “We must use all our community partners and resources to combat the drug crisis.”

Robinson said he will work to hold each member of the sheriff’s department to highest quality of law enforcement services and improve transparency, adding residents deserve better in that area.

“Sir Robert Peel stated that the police are the public and the public are the police. The police need the trust and confidence of the community. I will work tirelessly to ensure this is the case.”

He said he will strive to lead the office in achieving accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

Robert Oliver, who worked for the Amherst sheriff’s department from 2003 to January 2022, said Robinson was his biggest inspiration to pursue law enforcement as a career, having interacted with him as a teenager through a program. Oliver said he’s worked with Ayers, Elliott and Robinson.

“They each have strengths and weaknesses but I feel confident in saying Mike is the best choice,” Oliver said. “His character, his integrity, his law enforcement experience and what he’s capable of far outweighs the others.”

Retired Amherst County High School Principal Ernie Guill also was among those who gathered Monday in support of Robinson.

“He’s always did an awful good job when I was around him,” Guill said. “I think he would make a good sheriff.”