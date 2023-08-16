A month before the Virginia Department of Education is to set to release official data on accreditation benchmarks, the Amherst County School Board received a report on preliminary Standards of Learning testing tracking during its Aug. 10 meeting.

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Dana Norman said the school division collected the data and presented calculations on the students testing performance in the spring. The SOL data is by core content of math, reading, English and history, and is for grades 3 through 11, Norman said.

“It is not collected by us as a school division as we go through testing through the months of April and May in our spring testing window,” Norman said. “It is not [Virginia Department of Education] release data. So this is just our calculations of how our kids did.”

The data presented compares the most recent 2022-23 scores to the 2021-22 school year and how various student subgroups performed. Teachers are now completing an analysis of student-specific results and determining which intervention is needed to begin the new school year on Aug. 16.

Josh Neighbors, chief student services officer, said central office administration staff looked at numbers for growth and students’ academic recovery from the previous year.

“We are talking about a student who passed this year and who had not passed the previous year,” Neighbors said.

In the area of English, Neighbors said the division showed a tremendous amount of growth compared to last year though there are some areas of concern, particularly writing.

“In general, that trajectory is moving in the direction that we would expect,” he said in comparing data in areas of English and reading to the previous year. “So that was very positive to see.”

The math scores had some “sticker shock” but the division has much to build on with those numbers, Neighbors told the board.

“There were some significant pockets of growth and achievement across the school division,” Neighbors said. “With some exceptions, it’s good to see that trajectory moving in the right direction. It’s good to see that trend moving in a positive direction and more of those students that are passing that test the first time they take it, which is the direction we want to be going.”

Norman said every county school is assigned a liaison who is the glue between the central office and each school’s administrator and leadership team. “It’s a very tightknit structure so we can give schools very direct, very specific support that they need,” Norman said.

The state accreditation benchmarks and federal ratings are expected to be released in late September, Norman said. She described her instructional staff as “phenomenal” in responding to the data and helping students in the classroom.

School board vice chair Abby Thompson said the data is helpful to gauge how educators are making up for instructional loss.

“While the scores aren’t where we want them to be, they’re never going to be where we want them to be until every student is passing that test or every student is successful,” Thompson told Norman and staff. “I’m excited to see that in the majority of the areas we have grown over last year. So that means you are doing what you set out to do and you’re filling that instructional gap.”

Thompson thanked staff for gains made overall.

“While I want more than this, like you do, I’m just very, very pleased,” Thompson said to Norman. “If you keep doing what you’re doing it’s going to keep growing and we’ll be on track.”

The board also received a report on summer school that was held over a 14-day period and drew just more than 370 students in person and roughly 75 online. Summer school was supposed to be 15 days but one day was missed due to a power-related issue after a squirrel got into a transformer, according to the staff presentation.

In other news:Wells and the board recognized school nurses and health assistants in Amherst County schools. This past year, those employees held more than 14,800 student visits, logged more than 27,600 services, administered more than 12,000 doses of medication, held 1,720 health screenings and provided much needed services, Wells said.

“We are very grateful for their service to our students and our county,” he said. “They have blessed us to so much by being devoted and competent staff.”