A key word to be used in Amherst County Public Schools this school year is “engage,” Superintendent William Wells said at the Amherst County School Board's July meeting.

Wells said based on recent feedback he’s had with students about how to make the school experience better a common response is they didn’t feel the classroom was engaging enough. The division is putting an emphasis this year on ways to engage students, families and the Amherst community, Wells at the July 13 meeting.

“We want them to show up and engage with us,” Wells said. “We want instruction to be engaging instruction.”

Students shouldn’t be on their Chromebooks for an entire 45-minute period, Wells said, though adding it was necessary during the pandemic with virtual learning.

“But that’s not how we need to instruct now,” Wells said. “People need to look at each other in the face, eye to eye … and have those conversations.”

A recent leadership conference session for the division was “technology free” for a few days to allow staff to come together and engage with each other without online distractions, he said. Engaging more will be a focus in his Aug. 7 convocation speech with staff, he told the board.

“We need to make them want to come to school,” he said of engaging students more.

School board member Priscilla Liggon said children get bored more quickly than they used to.

“I like the word engage,” Liggon said. “I’m glad you are stressing that. That’s a two-way street. The school system can engage but we need the parents to engage and the children. I’ve always said in the classroom setting that should be just a known fact.”

Vice Chair Abby Thompson said she appreciates the central administration office working with staff about how to engage with students more.

“We need to extend that to students … we’re a team. We have to all show up, we all have to become engaged,” Thompson said. “The classroom may not be 100% what a student wants it to be but it’s their job to help make it what they want it to be and to become engaged and help make that difference and that change.”

The first day of school is set for Aug. 16. An open house for all schools is set for Aug. 9 and transition day for first-year students at each school is planned for Aug. 15.

Assistant Superintendent Dana Norman said the division is ahead of the game in registration for kindergarteners. At the end of the 2022-23 school year the school system had 293 students and as of July 13 there were 274 enrolled with an expectation for many more, Norman said.

“What that communicates to me is a confidence in your community and your school system, and parent confidence, and that’s really exciting,” board member Dawn Justice said.

Board member Ginger Burg during the meeting asked Norman how confident she is all schools will be accredited this year. Results of the schools’ most recent accreditation standing through the Virginia Department of Education will be disclosed in September, Norman told the board.

“They have not given us all the calculations yet. I can project pretty close where we concentrated and where we knew we had significant issues, specifically with elementary science, I know that we improved greatly,” Norman said. “I’m confident that where we focused this year we saw growth and our students saw growth.”

Burg asked Norman what tools the central administration needs from the board to meet the goal of accreditation for all schools. Norman said additional personnel is needed to allow for smaller classrooms, more one-on-one time with teachers and small group instruction would allow the division to better provide “high quality instruction.”

She said additional reading specialists, math specialists and instructional assistants are needed in schools. “They are very hard to find,” Norman said of reading specialists.

Wells said the division saw growth in working to meet accreditation benchmarks this year.

“There are some areas we didn’t grow as much as we wanted to,” Wells told the board. “In most areas we will see exceptional progress across the board. I think you will see growth across the division this year.”

Jim Gallagher, chief human resources officer, said the division also could use more mentor teachers if funding allowed.

“We actually have more qualified mentors in our division than we are able to fund and place in assignments annually,” Gallagher told the board. “We can place roughly 40 – most times we have up to 50 who are actually qualified if we were able to fund that and provide additional supports.”

Those in the mentoring program get a $1,000 stipend and can get recertification points to go toward their licensure process, according to Gallagher.

“A lot of times they do it because they’re just awesome people and like to grow and develop and help the early career teachers become better,” Gallagher said.

Wells during the meeting reported there has been no advancement in receiving finalized state figures for the current fiscal year that started July 1. The Virginia General Assembly as of July 18 still has not passed a new state budget, which drew Burg’s ire during the July 13 meeting.

“I would like for our community, if they would please write their delegate, write their senator and tell them to get off their butts and start doing something,” Burg said. “They have no problem passing right away unfunded mandates that we have to provide money for, but they are not giving us money we need to actually run the school [division] right now. I’m very upset about that.”